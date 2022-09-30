Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

San José Chamber Orchestra presents OURLAND: A Dystopian State in October

Performances are  Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23.

San Francisco News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 30, 2022  

San José Chamber Orchestra presents OURLAND: A Dystopian State in October

San José Chamber Orchestra presents OURLAND: A Dystopian State. A World Premiere of an Opera with music by Paul Davies and libretto by Daniel Helfgot.

Performances are Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23.

Time: Curtains at 7:30pm.

Where: 3Below Theaters & Café, 288 South Second Street, San José 95113. (Inexpensive parking is available in the city-owned garage directly above the theater.)

More: A World Premiere Opera of our time and for our time.

The San José Chamber Orchestra, under the baton of Maestra Barbara Day Turner, makes its second foray into chamber opera, presenting OURLAND: A Dystopian State, an opera in 12 scenes recently composed by Paul Davies with a libretto by Daniel Helfgot.

It is the story of Othien, a young man who was born across the border and now lives in Ourland with his adoptive parents and their daughter Landsis.

Ourland is an imaginary country but where many societies today can easily find themselves reflected. It is a country ruled by fear and suspicion of outsiders. Following in the long tradition of opera as relevant social commentary, it tackles the subject of the life and death consequences of bigotry, suspicion, resentment, and hate of the foreigner...the other. Mexican-American composer Paul Davies and Argentine-American librettist Daniel Helfgot bring their respective extensive backgrounds to the crafting of this intense cautionary tale heightened by lyrical, descriptive music.

CONTENT WARNING: due to the heavy nature of the subject matter, this performance is not suitable for children.

Director: Daniel Helfgot

Scenic and Projection Design: Greg Mitchell

Lighting Design: Chris Wood

Costume Coordinator: Julie Engelbrecht

Approximate running time 75 minutes

Cast List

Othien: Scott Wichael

Landsis: Karen Wemhoener

Churchman: Alexander R. Adams

Policewoman: Heather Gallagher

Foreign Woman: Ashley Nuñez

Mother: Maura Schaefer

Father: Evan Fleming

Barkeeper: Roberto Perlas Gomez

Doctor: Joseph Meyers


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Yerba Buena Center For The Arts Presents Liz Lerman's WICKED BODIESYerba Buena Center For The Arts Presents Liz Lerman's WICKED BODIES
September 30, 2022

Yerba Buena Center for the Arts will present Wicked Bodies, an interactive dance-theater piece by visionary choreographer and YBCA Senior Fellow Liz Lerman. Performances take place Friday, October 28–Sunday, October 30 at The Blue Shield of California Theater in San Francisco.  
Video: First Look at South Bay Musical Theatre's COMPANYVideo: First Look at South Bay Musical Theatre's COMPANY
September 29, 2022

South Bay Musical Theatre is presenting COMPANY, the Tony® winning musical comedy by Stephen Sondheim, with book by George Furth. Get a first look at the trailer for the production here!
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley to Present 19th Annual New Works Festival in NovemberTheatreWorks Silicon Valley to Present 19th Annual New Works Festival in November
September 29, 2022

This Fall, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will present the 19th Annual New Works Festival, providing Bay Area theatre lovers an advance look at tomorrow’s hits. The festival runs November 6-13, 2022 at Montalvo Arts Center.
BLUES IS A WOMAN is in Concert at Berkeley's Freight & SalvageBLUES IS A WOMAN is in Concert at Berkeley's Freight & Salvage
September 29, 2022

BLUES IS A WOMAN's inception was first workshopped at the Freight & Salvage in 2016. It made its theatrical debut in San Francisco in 2017, with a month long, sold out run and fantastic reviews. Now following a two year post-pandemic hiatus, show creator Pamela Rose is Re-launching BLUES IS A WOMAN – In Concert.
Bay Area Cabaret Opens Season With MEOW MEOWBay Area Cabaret Opens Season With MEOW MEOW
September 29, 2022

Bay Area Cabaret announced its 2022-23 season starring five exceptional and critically acclaimed cabaret, jazz and Broadway artists, all to be presented at the famed Venetian Room, Fairmont San Francisco, beginning Sunday, October 30 through Sunday, May 14.