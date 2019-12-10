San Francisco Playhouse presents the Bay Area premiere of Tiny Beautiful Things by Academy Award and Golden Globe-nominated writer and actress Nia Vardalos, based on the book by best-selling author Cheryl Strayed (Wild). Bill English will direct the Playhouse production.

Based on the book of the same title, Tiny Beautiful Things tells the story of Cheryl Strayed 's experiences as an anonymous advice columnist whose column "Dear Sugar" became a nationwide phenomenon. As Sugar navigates the questions of her real-life readers, she weaves together her own experiences to create a column full of light, laughter, and empathy. Tiny Beautiful Things is a play about reaching when you're stuck, healing when you're broken, and finding the courage to take on the questions that have no answers.

"I've always been a secret fan of advice columns. I am drawn to the question of how people reach out for understanding, and how they find it," said Bill English , Artistic Director. "Is anonymity the deciding factor in people feeling free to unburden their hearts to someone they've never met?"

San Francisco Playhouse's production of Tiny Beautiful Things is made possible by Executive Producers Gary & Dana Shapiro and Samuel & Sharon Muir; Producers Margot Golding, Gail & Arne Wagner, and Margaret Sheehan; Associate Producers William J. Gregory and Kate Miller ; and Artistic Underwriters Claire Axelrad & Mark Pahlavan and David Alcocer.

Nia Vardalos (Playwright) is the Academy Award and Golden Globe nominated writer and actress of such films as My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Connie and Carla, My Life in Ruins, and I Hate Valentine's Day, and co-writer with Tom Hanks of Larry Crowne. She lives in Los Angeles with her family, and donates Instant Mom proceeds to adoption charities.

Bill English (Director) Bill is the co-founder of and artistic director of the Playhouse, and in sixteen years with Susi Damilano, has guided its growth from a bare-bones storefront to the second-largest nonprofit theatre in San Francisco. He designed the first theatre space at 536 Sutter Street and personally reconfigured the barn-like 700-seat hall into our current gracious and intimate 199-seat venue. Along the way he has served as director, actor, scenic designer, and sound designer, winning San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle nominations or awards in each of those categories. Bill is also an accomplished musician and builder. Milestone accomplishments include bringing Pulitzer Prize-winner Stephen Adly Guirgis to the Bay Area by directing three of his plays, commissioning twelve playwrights including Theresa Rebeck Lauren Yee , and Christopher Chen , and developing world premieres from workshops to Sandbox Series to our Mainstage Season to Off-Broadway (including the Off-Broadway transfers of Ideation and Bauer), and presenting the very first production of Grounded by George Brant which later played at The Public Theater . He coined the phrase "the empathy gym" and it drives everything at the Playhouse.

For tickets ($35 - $125) or more information, the public may contact the San Francisco Playhouse box office at 415-677-9596, or online at

https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2019-2020-season/tiny-beautiful-things/





