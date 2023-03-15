Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

San Francisco Opera's BOHEME OUT OF THE BOX Comes To South San Francisco's Orange Memorial Park This Week

Performances are on March 17 (7:30 p.m.), 18 (7:30 p.m.) and 19 (2 p.m.).

Mar. 15, 2023  

San Francisco Opera is taking opera out of the Opera House and to outdoor locations throughout the Bay Area each weekend through April 2. This week, Bohème Out of the Box comes to South San Francisco for three free performances at Orange Memorial Park on March 17 (7:30 p.m.), 18 (7:30 p.m.) and 19 (2 p.m.). Additional performances will follow in Los Gatos (March 24-26) and Dublin (March 31-April 2).

The first opera to be presented by San Francisco Opera 100 years ago, La Bohème, composer Giacomo Puccini's popular work about love and loss among a group of bohemian artists, will be performed in an intimate 75-minute version on a converted shipping container-turned-mobile opera stage. Directed by Jose Maria Condemi, Bohème Out of the Box features a cast of San Francisco Opera's young artists-in-residence, the Adler Fellows, and guest artists with keyboard accompaniment. These free performances bring La Bohème's powerful emotions and soaring music to Bay Area communities as part of the Company's Centennial Season.

Pre-Opera Talks at the front of the stage are offered 45 minutes before showtime for all Friday and Saturday evening performances. Families with young children are invited to attend First Act Workshops 45 minutes before showtime at all Sunday matinée performances.

Bohème Out of the Box is a free event. Registration at sfopera.com/box is encouraged but not required. Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis, and audiences are encouraged to bring their own low camp or lawn chairs. For complete information about each venue and for updates, visit sfopera.com/box.

PLEASE NOTE: In the event of rain and inclement weather, these outdoor performances may be cancelled or delayed. Register at sfopera.com/box to receive updates via email and follow @sfopera on social media.

For more information about San Francisco Opera's 2022-23 Centennial Season, visit sfopera.com/100.




