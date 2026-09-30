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San Francisco Opera to Host Costume Sale in Burlingame

Pieces from LUISA MILLER, UN BALLO IN MASCHERA, IDOMENEO, FIDELIO and DON GIOVANNI will be available at the company's Scene Shop.

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San Francisco Opera to Host Costume Sale in Burlingame

San Francisco Opera will host an in-person Costume Sale at the Company's Scene Shop in Burlingame from October 16–18. Timed-entry tickets are required and will go on sale at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 1 at sfopera.com/costume-sale.

The Costume Sale offers a unique opportunity for the public to purchase authentic theatrical costumes drawn from decades of San Francisco Opera productions that have graced the War Memorial Opera House stage, each carrying its own story, artistry and history. From Victorian dresses and Edwardian ensembles to Renaissance doublets, richly embroidered military uniforms, dramatic capes and whimsical fantasy creations, this collection spans centuries of style and creativity. Shoppers will find everything from antique garments to glamorous 1920s fashions, Egyptian-inspired looks, Western wear and countless one-of-a-kind pieces that have captivated audiences.

Costumers, collectors, performers, history enthusiasts and anyone looking to add to their wardrobes can explore from a collection of theatrical craftsmanship made by skilled artisans and designers whose creations helped bring operatic characters to life on stage. Covering a wide range of tastes and budgets, these pieces are also perfect for those searching for unique outfits for Halloween, Renaissance fairs, theatrical productions, masquerades and more.

Items available for sale will be drawn from the Company's costume collection, including pieces from Luisa Miller, Un Ballo in Maschera, Idomeneo, Fidelio and Don Giovanni. The prices will range from $5 to $525 and more for premium items. A selection of stage props and other opera merchandise will also be for sale.

The Company periodically hosts costume sales to make room for new productions. All proceeds from entry fees and sales will support San Francisco Opera.

The first date of the sale, on Friday, October 16, will be a by-invitation pre-sale and reception for board members and donors at the Intermezzo Silver level and above. The sale continues Saturday, October 17 and Sunday, October 18 from 9:30 a.m.–6:30 p.m. each day (last entry at 4:30 p.m.). Each person must have a ticket to enter. The price of an entry ticket ranges from $5–$25, depending on the day and time. Entry includes two hours of shopping.

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