OPERA BALL 2026 to Move to November at San Francisco City Hall

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San Francisco Opera has announced a date change for Opera Ball 2026, the season-opening benefit gala presented by San Francisco Opera and San Francisco Opera Guild. Originally scheduled for Saturday, September 12 at San Francisco City Hall, Opera Ball will now take place on Thursday, November 12 at City Hall. The season-opening performance of Verdi's Simon Boccanegra at the War Memorial Opera House will continue as planned on September 12 without the gala component of the evening.

Opera Ball is the largest fundraiser for both San Francisco Opera and the San Francisco Opera Guild, supporting the artistic work of the Opera and the education programs of the Guild. The November red-carpet event will include cocktails, dinner and dancing inside a transformed City Hall and will not include a staged opera performance. Further details about the evening will be shared in the coming weeks.

The date change follows the recent announcement by the San Francisco Opera Orchestra of their intention not to perform unless the Opera and Orchestra have resolved a new collective bargaining agreement by opening night of the season. The Opera and Orchestra are in active negotiations, and the Company looks forward to reaching a new agreement together as soon as possible. Producing Opera Ball involves many logistics and many external providers, and the Company has decided it is better to give both sides in this negotiation more space to reach a successful resolution and to remove any uncertainty about the status of Opera Ball for those attending, supporting and producing the event.

Matthew Shilvock, Tad and Dianne Taube General Director of San Francisco Opera, said: “I am deeply grateful to all those involved in Opera Ball for pivoting to this new November date, particularly the co-chairs and host committee who are working tirelessly to make this such a special fundraiser. We feel that this is the best decision to ensure that this critical fundraising event can continue, free of any uncertainty, while at the same time giving negotiations the space needed to proceed ahead of what promises to be a beautiful opening of Simon Boccanegra on September 12. I am deeply grateful to all those attending Opera Ball for their understanding as we make this adjustment.”

Current Opera Ball 2026 ticketholders have the following options:

Retain their current Opera Ball ticket(s) for the November 12 event (no action required, additional event information will follow).

Visit sfopera.com/operaball to donate the value of their Opera Ball ticket to San Francisco Opera and San Francisco Opera Guild for a full tax deduction or to receive a refund.

For further assistance or questions about Opera Ball, patrons are encouraged to contact the San Francisco Opera Box Office at (415) 621-4403.

As Opera Ball tickets are sold separately from Simon Boccanegra performance tickets, those wishing to adjust their performance date for Simon Boccanegra should contact the San Francisco Opera Box Office at (415) 864-3330.

San Francisco Opera's 2026–27 Season opens September 12 with Verdi's Simon Boccanegra led by Caroline H. Hume Music Director Eun Sun Kim conducting the San Francisco Opera Orchestra, Chorus and a cast of International Artists in the composer's drama of political and familial intrigue. The Company's opening weekend continues on Sunday, September 13 with the free annual Opera in the Park concert featuring Eun Sun Kim, the San Francisco Opera Orchestra and stars of the Company's fall season at Robin Williams Meadow in Golden Gate Park.

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