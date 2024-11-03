San Francisco Opera Orchestra Signs New Short-Term Contract, Extending Long-Term Contract Negotiations

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



San Francisco Opera Orchestra has signed another short-term contract extension to allow for additional negotiation time toward a long-term contract. The extension will continue through May 30 and has the same terms as their current contract.

In the update, the orchestra said:

We are hopeful that during this time management will operate in good faith and put forward a proposal that fairly values the contributions of the Orchestra, protects and invests in the artistic product of the organization, and allows us to continue producing world-class performances. A long-term extension that meets these criteria is the only way to provide the stability that the Orchestra — and the Opera as a whole — will require to be successful in the coming years.

While the proposals we have seen to date have been woefully inadequate and unacceptable to our members — proposals that include cuts to pay relative to inflation, a reduction in benefits, and drastic reductions to the number of musicians in our complement — we remain hopeful that we can find an agreeable resolution in the time afforded to us by this extension.

Until then, we will continue to demand a fair, long-term contract. We will not settle for any agreement that jeopardizes the future of our musicians and the organization.

Over the coming months we will have more ways for you to show your support, which will be vital to us reaching a fair agreement. We will continue to keep you updated here, and we thank you for your ongoing support during this critical time!

The SFO Orchestra is led by Caroline H. Hume Music Director Eun Sun Kim and will present Carmen at the War Memorial Opera House beginning this month.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the link below.

Comments