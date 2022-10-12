Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

San Francisco Opera Hosts Free Community Open House This Month

The event is FREE. Registration in advance is encouraged but not required, and all are welcome.

Oct. 12, 2022  

For those who've always wanted to take a "selfie" on the stage of the War Memorial Opera House, learn about the role of a conductor, witness how opera is made from behind the curtain or ask the Opera's general director anything about opera, San Francisco Opera has just the ticket-and it's free. In celebration of its Centennial Season, San Francisco Opera hosts a Community Open House, opening the doors of its historic home for a special day of sharing the fun and magic that transpires inside this U.S. landmark.

In addition to San Francisco Opera's 100th season, this year also marks the 90th anniversary of the War Memorial Opera House. In celebration of both anniversaries, the Community Open House will host a day of special events and interactive activities for all ages, along with exciting giveaways and special showcases highlighting the Opera and Opera House's history. San Francisco Opera's Community Open House takes place Sunday, October 23, 2022 from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the War Memorial Opera House (301 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco).

The event is FREE. Registration in advance is encouraged but not required, and all are welcome. Registration will also be available at the door on the day of the event. More information can be found at sfopera.com/openhouse.

San Francisco Opera's Community Open House offers a day of fun, interactive activities and workshops designed for both adults and families, including:

  • Giveaways
  • Scavenger hunt and prizes
  • Onstage performances
  • Theatrical prop crafting station
  • "From the Archives" display
  • Costume showcases
  • Hair, Wig and Make-up demonstrations
  • Instrument show and tell
  • Conducting lessons
  • "Opera in an Hour" family movie screenings
  • The opportunity to snap a "stage selfie"

Open to anyone with a curiosity about the world of opera, the Community Open House offers a closer look at how the magic is made, with an invitation to explore the Opera House's nooks and crannies.

Most activities are continuous throughout the day, but guests are encouraged to attend scheduled events such as:

  • Onstage musical performances by the San Francisco Opera Orchestra, Chorus and soloists, accompanied by kid-friendly narration (12:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.)
  • "Ask Me Anything" sessions with San Francisco Opera General Director Matthew Shilvock (11 a.m. and 2 p.m.)
  • Backstage show-and-tell tours (9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.)
  • "Opera in an Hour" family screenings of Cinderella (9:45 a.m.), The Magic Flute (11 a.m.), The Barber of Seville (12:45 p.m.) and The Elixir of Love (2 p.m.)

Food and refreshments during the event will be available from Global Gourmet Catering, offering a full lunch menu for purchase in the outdoor courtyard from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Food and beverage concessions will also be available throughout the day in the basement café.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in effect for all indoor open house activities. Masks are required for all guests over the age of 2 except when actively eating or drinking in designated areas, and all patrons aged 5 and older must show proof of full vaccination with photo ID. Children under 5 must show either proof of full vaccination, proof of a negative "rapid" antigen test taken within one calendar day prior to entry, or a negative PCR test taken within two calendar days prior to entry. For up-to-date information about San Francisco Opera's safety measures, visit sfopera.com/safetyfirst.

