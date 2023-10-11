San Francisco Mime Troupe's Youth Theater Project Performs ENOUGH! PLAYS TO END GUN VIOLENCE Next Month

The performance is on November 6, 2023.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

San Francisco Mime Troupe’s Youth Theater Project has announced its participation in the Nationwide Reading of ENOUGH! Plays to End Gun Violence on Mon., Nov. 6, 2023 - 6:30pm - SF Mime Troupe Studio - 855 Treat Ave, SF 94110. The Youth Theater Project will join more than 50 other communities throughout the United States to perform this year’s winning play selections as art, activism, and teen voices unite on stage in a vital evening of theater addressing the horrific epidemic of gun violence in our communities. FREE - Accepting donations at the door.

ENOUGH! calls on teens to confront gun violence by creating new works of theatre that will spark critical conversations and inspire meaningful action in communities across the country. Receiving 244 submissions from 36 states (including SFMT’s YTP Students), this year’s 6 winning 10-minute plays were selected by nationally recognized dramatists Idris Goodwin, Lauren Gunderson, Zora Howard, Samuel D. Hunter, David Henry Hwang, Octavio Solis, and Lloyd Suh.

“These plays provide powerful insight into the perspective of a generation where the threat of gun violence has become ubiquitous with going to school growing up,” says ENOUGH! creator Michael Cotey, “Performing them across the country exactly a year from the next presidential election is an urgent reminder that gun violence remains a vital issue for many young voters coming of age next Nov.”

The SFMT’s Youth Theater Project’s reading is part of a series of readings happening simultaneously across the country. More than fifty communities across the country are staging readings on Mon., Nov. 6, 2023, including a cornerstone reading at The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

In addition to the staged reading, YTP will host a Q&A and talkback after the reading. And brontë velez from Lead To Life will be leading us in an opening and closing circle. All are welcome to attend. The program consists of six bold short plays by six remarkable young writers who were selected by a committee of America’s most lauded professional playwrights. These plays address the many angles and lenses through which we see gun violence at work in America: in classrooms, in neighborhoods, and in families. Patrons are advised that the subject matter includes discussions - but not graphic depictions - of many forms of gun violence, including school shootings, officer-involved shootings, suicide, and violence against the LGBTQIA+ community.

For more information about ENOUGH! and the Nationwide Reading, visit https://www.enoughplays.com/reading

Tickets are free. Accepting donations at the door.



Recommended For You