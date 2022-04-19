San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Announces New Artistic Director Jacob Stensberg

Following an extensive nationwide search, San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus (SFGMC) Executive Director Chris Verdugo and Board of Directors Chair Glenn DeSandre today announced the appointment of Jacob Stensberg as the new Artistic Director of San Francisco's premier choral organization. Stensberg succeeds Dr. Timothy Seelig who will retire at the conclusion of SFGMC's Season 44 in July 2022.

Jacob Stensberg joins San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus from Purdue University's vocal music department, where he served as Assistant Director of the Purduettes and University Choir, and Director of the Chamber Choir, All-Campus and Community Chorale, and the PMO Kids Choir.

"We set out to find an artistic leader who could build on the monumental accomplishments and artistic excellence Dr. Tim Seelig has helped San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus achieve," said Verdugo. "We are extremely fortunate to attract someone with Jacob's deep knowledge of vocal arts and musical theater, and proven commitment to his community. His enthusiasm and exuberance are contagious. I look forward to introducing him to the San Francisco Bay Area."

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am delighted to welcome Jacob Stensberg as SFGMC's next Artistic Director," adds DeSandre. "His passionate commitment to social justice, advocacy, and the amplification of marginalized voices coupled with his creative artistic vision and choral pedagogy make him the ideal candidate to lead SFGMC into the future."

Says Stensberg: "It's easy to identify Dr. Seelig's legacy through metrics, like increased GALA chorus visibility, organizational growth, and musical excellence, but it's impossible to ignore what I see as the central tenet for all of his many accomplishments: love. When love is the foundation on which we build our gathering place, when it's our 'why'-there is no dream too big, no burden too heavy, no room too crowded, no story too small. While Tim is truly an inimitable man who can never be replaced, his legacy of love is one I look forward to continuing. The future of the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus is bright, and I am prepared to lead the organization in our next chapter together."

Adds William Griffel, Director of Purdue Musical Organizations: "Jacob Stensberg made an immediate impact on our program at Purdue Musical Organizations when he arrived on campus with his visionary programming, innovative choral pedagogy, and his infectious zeal for positive interactions with everyone he meets. I am so proud to call him a friend and colleague and I look forward to seeing Jacob thrive in this new chapter of his career!"

Originally from Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, Stensberg received his Bachelor of Music Education in Vocal Music at Carroll University and went on to receive his Master of Music in Choral Conducting from Butler University. Since then, he has been recognized with numerous awards and grants for his leadership in conducting, program development, and intercultural competency and research.

Prior to his role at Purdue University, Jacob served the Indianapolis community through his musical direction of professional theater productions, including The Rocky Horror Show, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and Disney's Hunchback of Notre Dame. At Purdue University, he has been instrumental in amplifying marginalized voices and has been a leader of Purdue's diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Most recently, Jacob conducted research on the way cultural music is shared and its direct impact on complex tasks like empathy, curiosity, and openness. He shared his findings at the American Choral Directors Association Conference in Chicago in February 2022.