San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Announces Lineup For Season 44

Today, San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Artistic Director Dr. Timothy Seelig and Executive Director Chris Verdugo announced the three-concert lineup for Season 44. Featuring the 250+ singers of the chorus, the in-person season will kick-off with the return of SFGMC's annual holiday extravaganza, Holigays Are Here...Again!

This will mark the SFGMC's return to live performance for the first time in over two years. The Spring 2022 concert, Voices Rising, features a groundbreaking world premiere movement with works of 13 renowned composers and lyricists. This concert will also reprise Andrew Lippa's acclaimed oratorio, I Am Harvey Milk. The season will conclude with Final Words, a farewell concert featuring the San Francisco Symphony for Seelig who will be retiring at the end of Season 44.



Conductor's Society memberships (starting at donations of $120 or more) are available now at sfgmc.org/conductors-society. Member benefits include discounts, presale opportunities, event invitations, and more. Single tickets will be available at a later date.



"It is with immense gratitude and humility that we return to live, in-person performances," said Verdugo. "Season 44 will celebrate SFGMC's tradition of creating music together and sharing in a collective experience. The last 18 months have taught us that we are truly in this together. We are grateful for the support of our community during these challenging times and look forward to lifting each other up through music."



"Season 44 is going to be the best of new and old," adds Seelig. "We are thrilled to be presenting a huge world premiere-perhaps our largest to date-and, at the same time, bringing back our favorite hits from the last 10 seasons. From the first note of the holiday concerts, through the spring world premiere, and to the final notes with friends in July 2022, this season is one for the books."



SFGMC rings in the holiday season with its annual seasonal extravaganza, Holigays Are Here...Again (December 10-11, 18-19, & 24, 2021). Returning to the stage for the first time since the 2019 holiday season, SFGMC brings back everything that has made this concert one of San Francisco Bay Area's annual signature holiday treats. This year's concert will feature something for everyone, including "Little Drummer Boy," "Go Tell It On The Mountain," "Los Pesces en el Rio," and "Over the River." Holigays Are Here...Again will perform at San Francisco's Sydney Goldstein Theater on December 10 & 11; Rohnert Park's Green Music Center on December 18; Berkeley's Freight & Salvage on December 19; and San Francisco's historic Castro Theatre on December 24.



Next, SFGMC will present a major two-act event entitled Voices Rising (April 10, 2021). The first act is the world premiere of Songs of the Phoenix. Tony Award nominated Broadway composer Andrew Lippa has curated an incredible group of 13 composers and lyricists representing an extraordinary diversity of voices including Stephen Sondheim, Kit Yan, Melissa Li, Ingrid Michaelson, Stephen Schwartz, Joriah Kwamé, and Siedah Garrett. The second act is the return to the stage of I Am Harvey Milk, originally commissioned by SFGMC as part of its 35th anniversary season. It weaves the story of Harvey Milk's life-from boyhood to his rise as the first openly gay man to hold public office in California to his assassination. The evening will be produced by Academy Award winner Bruce Cohen and take place at San Francisco's Davies Symphony Hall.



Closing out the season, SFGMC will present Final Words (July 13, 2022). The first performance under the baton of Dr. Timothy Seelig took place at Davies Symphony Hall in 2011 and was titled "Words." Celebrating the last concert of his tenure, SFGMC will present "Final Words." Joined by the San Francisco Symphony for the first time in SFGMC's 43-year history, the celebration will feature some of the chorus's favorite pieces from the past 10 years, including Testimony by Stephen Schwartz, Unbreakable by Andrew Lippa and Tyler's Suite, as well as other all-time SFGMC favorites. Special guests include the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir. Final Words will take place at San Francisco's Davies Symphony Hall.