SVGMC Releases New Album Featuring Beloved And Popular Broadway Showtunes

The new recording of music will be released on Friday, October 23.

One of the South Bay's longest-running queer choirs, Silicon Valley Gay Men's Chorus, is releasing a new recording of music on Friday, October 23, 2020, highlighting pieces from past concerts, and featuring many beloved and popular Broadway showtunes.

Proceeds from the sale of the new album will help SVGMC continue to make music during a season when in-person concerts are not possible. Digital download and CD available Friday, October 23, 2020, from Amazon, Apple iTunes, and svgmc.org.

The song list includes: My Shot (from Hamilton) • God Help the Outcasts • Wheels of a Dream (from Ragtime) • Ose Shalom • Bui Doi (from Miss Saigon) • Stars I Shall Find • Battle of Jericho • Grace • Seize the Day (from Newsies) • The Greatest Love of All • Thankful



Founded in 1983, the Silicon Valley Gay Men's Chorus (SVGMC) has presented over 109 concerts to date. SVGMC currently maintains a membership of 50 singers and prides itself on its diversity and musical excellence. At its core, SVGMC is committed to fostering a welcoming environment for everyone while inspiring and uniting the diverse LGBTQ+ community and its allies through music and pride. For more information, visit svgmc.org.

