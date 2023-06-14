STARLIGHT Will Have Staged Reading as Part of Town Hall Theatre's New Voices Series

The reading is on Saturday, July 8th 2023.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

STARLIGHT Will Have Staged Reading as Part of Town Hall Theatre's New Voices Series

An original piece written by San Francisco based playwright Christian Wilburn, “Starlight” will have a one night only staged reading on Saturday, July 8th 2023.

A rare autoimmune disorder has forced Sasha to live most of her life in books, and in dreams. However, when a mysterious book called Starlight brings her dreams to life, and potentially gives her a destiny, reality and dreams blend into a story that explores the transcendent mystery of chronic illness.

“Starlight was inspired by the desire to explain the feeling of chronic illness to someone who didn’t understand it.” shared playwright Christian Wilburn. “It’s an allegory for how it feels to have an illness that no one understands, and the magic that comes with persevering anyway.”

“If you are a lover of fantasy or adventure novels, Starlight is for you.” remarked director Claire Ganem. “Wilburn takes a well loved genre and places a new heroine at the forefront- a teenager named Sasha, who is battling an unclassified chronic illness. I love how this story packs in a lot of heart, a lot of love, and a lot of humor while exploring the complex experience of what it is to live with a disability in an unaccommodating world.”

The New Voices series is a first for Town Hall Theatre. The series was created to give a wider-array of playwrights a chance to expose new and in-process works to an audience that may not otherwise be exposed to their stories. Productions in the series will include a facilitated talkback allowing the playwrights the chance to receive feedback from audiences in a constructive manner, while also giving audiences an insight into the theatre maker’s process. 




