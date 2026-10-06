SHREK THE MUSICAL JR. Will Open at Campbell Heritage Theatre
Director Carol Romo leads the Rolling Hills Middle School cast through this adaptation of the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film.
Campbell Union School District will present a musical journey with everyone's favorite ogre, SHREK, when the talented students of Rolling Hills Middle School present Shrek The Musical JR, November 5 through 7 in the Campbell Heritage Theatre, in downtown Campbell. The program is presented in part by the Theater Educational Production and Scholarship Fund of Friends of the Heritage Theatre.
Description of Shrek Jr: Beauty is in the eye of the ogre in Shrek The Musical JR based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and Broadway musical. It's a 'big bright beautiful world' as everyone's favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairy tale, Shrek JR. is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family.
The Story: Once upon a time, in a far-away swamp, there lived an ogre named Shrek. One day, Shrek finds his swamp invaded by banished fairytale misfits who have been cast off by Lord Farquaad, a tiny terror with big ambitions. When Shrek sets off with a wisecracking donkey to confront Farquaad, he's handed a task — if he rescues the feisty princess Fiona, his swamp will be righted. Shrek tries to win Fiona's love and vanquish Lord Farquaad, but a fairytale wouldn't be complete without a few twists and turns along the way.
This program is presented in part by the Theater Educational Production and Scholarship Fund of Friends of the Heritage Theatre.
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