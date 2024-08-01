SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK(ING LOT) Season 2024 To Include MACBETH And AS YOU LIKE IT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



'Shakespeare in the Park(ing Lot)' returns after the sold-out run of Twelfth Night last year to present two of Shakespeare's greatest plays: Macbeth and As You Like It.

Played in true repertoire with the same acting company on alternating nights for the first time in Sonoma County, the plays are a stripped and fast-paced take on Shakespeare's tales running under 100 minutes. The two plays are set in contrasting worlds where the uplifting and charming romantic comedy of As You Like It plays out in the forest of Arden; it is opposed by the dark tragedy of Macbeth where in a warn-torn country, ambition brings about death and destruction.

Director Lukas Raphael leads an incredible local ensemble including Michael Girts (Twelfth Night), Maddi Scarbrough (The Moors - Main Stage West), Keene Hudson (Fences - 6th Street Playhouse), Jesse Jensen (Death of a Salesman - Old Globe), Lydia Revelos (If I Don't Make It, I Love You - Raven Players) and Rosie Frater (Lemons - Left Edge). 'Shakespeare in the Park(ing Lot)' opens Thursday, September 5, 2024, with Macbeth at the Arlene Francis Center.

The Jacobethan Theatre Company was founded last year by Lukas Raphael and Sofia Piccolo with the goal to explore works by playwrights and theater artists of the English Renaissance period from the mid-16th century to early-17th century under the reigns of Elizabeth I and James I of England. The company is actor focused and prioritizes text and story-telling with minimal set to highlight the plays of Shakespeare and his contemporaries. Envisioned over 30 years ago in New York City, 'Shakespeare in the Park(ing Lot)' aims to bring Free Shakespeare to a wide audience by staging productions in accessible urban environments. With the support of the Drilling CompaNY, under leadership of Hamilton Clancy, the Jacobethan Theatre Workshop is thrilled to bring 'Shakespeare in the Park(ing Lot)' to Santa Rosa again; it is presented by the Arlene Francis Center, in Historic Railroad Square..

The timeless romantic comedy, As You Like It, is re-set in the 1910's where the world is changing rapidly, and Rosalind and her cousin Celia follow Rosalind's father, the banished duke, to the Forest of Arden. Disguised as a boy shepherd, she finds Orlando, her love, and convinces him to woo him to cure him of his love for her. Alongside a vibrant cast of characters, including the witty Touchstone and the melancholic Jaques, As You Like It explores themes of identity, freedom, and the nature of true happiness. Macbeth is contrasted by being re-set in the post war country of Scotland. The great general Macbeth is spurred on by ambition and a supernatural visitation. The traditional three witches are morphed into a single revenging woman that plays on the titular character's ambition. The play, reimagined as a revenge tragedy, explores the corrupting nature of power, the devastating consequences of unchecked ambition and how, in a male dominated world, women have to survive.

Lukas Raphael directs both titles. "This is an incredibly exciting project. Creating a repertoire company in Sonoma County is something very special, for the actors and the audiences. I think to be able to come and see an actor play in a tragedy such as Macbeth, and then come back the following night and enjoy a comedy with the same ensemble is so thrilling", explained Raphael, an experienced New York actor and director.

Production and costume design are by Sofia Piccolo, who takes on the formidable task and has worked extensively with the Drilling CompaNY in New York City, with training at the Atlantic Theater Company. Most recently, she designed last year's 'Shakespeare in the Park(ing Lot)'. The Jacobethan Theatre Workshops creative team include costumer, Samantha Maher, technical director, Nate Musser, photography and video, Brendan Smith, and stage management, Maddie Jennings, with technical support, Milinda Stewart. Shakespeare in the Park(ing Lot) is proudly co-produced by the Drilling CompaNY and the Arlene Francis Center.

The Cast of Macbeth and As You Like is as follows:

Magdalena Del Castillo - Lady Macduff, and Celia

Eliot Fintushel - Sergeant / Lennox, and Duke Senior / Duke Frederick

Rosie Frater - Malcolm / Murderer 1, and Phoebe

Michael Girts - Macbeth, and Touchstone

Mark Hedley - Duncan / Porter, and Corin / Le Beau / Adam

Keene Hudson - Macduff, and Jaques / Charles

Jesse Jensen - Banquo / Messenger, and Orlando

Ryan Mitchell - Ross, and Oliver

Mariangela Pagan - Seyton, and Audrey / Amiens

Lydia Revelos - Lady Macbeth, and Silvius

Jake Russell - Doctor / Lord / Murderer 2, and Lord / William

Maddi Scarbrough - Witch, and Rosalind

Dates/Times:

Opening Night: Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 7:30 pm, doors open 7.00pm.

Closing Night: Saturday, September 28th, 2024.

Location: Arlene Francis Center, 99 6th St, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Runs: Thursdays - Saturdays (See website for details.)

Run Time: Approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes plus a 10-minute intermission.

Content Note: As You Like It is appropriate for all ages. Macbeth is recommended for audiences 16+, and includes themes and depictions of violence, war, sexual violence and death.

Tickets cost is Free, but reservations are highly encouraged at www.jacobethan.org/tickets.

About Jacobethan Theatre Workshop

The Jacobethan Theatre Workshop's mission is to explore works by playwrights and theater artists of the English Renaissance period. The company is interested in investigating past and current practices in staging and education, bringing relevance to the major and lesser known playwrights of the era, and providing access to to high quality theater to all audiences. The company is led by Lukas Raphael, a director, award-winning actor, and teaching-artist, with extensive training at the prestigious Shakespeare Institute, LAMDA, and the Atlantic Theater Company. He has worked as a director and actor in Europe and the US, most recently at the 6th Street Playhouse (Book of Will), is a veteran company member of the Drilling CompaNY.

Comments