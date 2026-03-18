SFJAZZ to Present Brad Mehldau at Oakland's Paramount Theatre

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Grammy Award-winning pianist and composer Brad Mehldau will perform at Oakland’s Paramount Theatre for one performance only on Saturday, August 29, 2026 at 8 PM.

For this exclusive Bay Area engagement he will present the song cycle from his most recent album, Ride Into the Sun (Nonesuch), an intoxicating, orchestral love letter to the late singer, songwriter and guitarist Elliott Smith.

In crafting this sojourn into Smith’s emotionally revelatory songbook Mehldau created an intimate conversation with the tormented genius, interspersing four original compositions inspired by him, as well as an interpretation of Big Star’s “Thirteen” (which Smith also covered) and “Sunday” by Nick Drake, whom Mehldau sees “as sort of Smith’s visionary godfather.”

The pianist is joined by some of the same brilliant artists he featured on the album, including vocalist and mandolin maestro Chris Thile and drummer Matt Chamberlain, as well as Folk Implosion vocalist and guitarist John Davis and singer/songwriter Blake Mills, who’s recorded and performed with Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan. The album’s producer, Dan Coleman, conducts the USC Thornton Chamber Virtuosi orchestra, providing sumptuous support for one of the most influential and intensely lyrical pianists in jazz.