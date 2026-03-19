Snarky Puppy To Perform At Paramount Theatre In Oakland This Fall

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SFJAZZ has announced that Snarky Puppy will perform at Oakland’s Paramount Theatre on October 2, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale March 21 at 12:00 p.m. PT.

The five-time Grammy Award-winning collective, led by bassist and composer Michael League, is known for its genre-blending sound that draws from jazz, funk, R&B, and soul. The ensemble features a rotating lineup of musicians, many of whom have collaborated with artists including Erykah Badu, Marcus Miller, Justin Timberlake, Roy Hargrove, Snoop Dogg, and John Mayer.

Snarky Puppy’s 2022 album Empire Central earned the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album, marking the group’s fifth win. The project was inspired by the band’s roots in Dallas and incorporates elements of Southern rock, blues, and gospel alongside their established style.

Their most recent release, Somni (2025), created in collaboration with the Metropole Orkest, expands the group’s sound with orchestral arrangements while maintaining their signature rhythmic approach.

The upcoming performance marks the group’s return to the Paramount Theatre as part of SFJAZZ’s ongoing concert programming.