SFGMC Presents WIRED An All-Virtual Extravaganza Celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month

Today, San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Artistic Director Dr. Timothy Seelig and Executive Director Chris Verdugo announced WIRED, an all-virtual showcase celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride month.

Packed with exciting performances, WIRED will also feature uplifting videos from Chorus members and SFGMC friends, special guests, and more. WIRED will stream on SFGMC's YouTube and Facebook pages on Thursday, June 24 at 6 p.m. PT. To register, visit www.sfgmc.org/pride-2021. WIRED is an official event of San Francisco Pride.

"This year, we are cramming more fun and excitement into our Pride showcase than ever before," said Seelig. "We chose WIRED as our theme, because we've been singing through wires for the past year. The singers have been incredibly busy behind their Zoom cameras creating six brand-new world premiere videos. We will also be hearing from some of our special friends on what Pride means to them, enjoying the talents of three young rising stars, and commemorating the 40th anniversary of the national tour in June 1981."

"Pride month serves as platform to raise awareness and promote increased visibility of the LGBTQ+ community," adds Verdugo. "As we work towards in-person performances later this fall, we are thrilled to celebrate Pride month with a virtual showcase highlighting our important work, our rich and diverse community, and our unique stories."

Highlights of WIRED include never-before-seen performances, including a rousing homage to RuPaul and a performance of Todrick Hall 's iconic, "Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels," both presented with SFGMC's signature choralography for the first time in a virtual format. In addition, 24-year-old composer and singer Julian Hornik will present "28 Barbary Lane" from his 12-movement musical, "@QueerZ," originally scheduled to premiere with SFGMC in Spring 2020. SFGMC will also commemorate the 40th anniversary of their 1981 national tour with a special video featuring 21 singers who embarked on that tour.

The Lollipop Guild and HomoPhonics-SFGMC's two vocal ensembles-will also present performances. Special guests for the evening include LeAnn Rimes, San Francisco Bay Area Theater Company (SFBATCO), Broadway stars Daniel Quadrino and Troy Iwata, and more!

For more information on SFGMC, visit www.sfgmc.org.