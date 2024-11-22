SF SKETCHFEST Announces Additions To 2025 Comedy Festival In San Francisco

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SF Sketchfest has announced additions to the 2025 festival taking place January 16-February 2 in venues across San Francisco.

The multi-day comedy festival will host over 180 shows, bringing major comedy stars and the best up-and-coming comedians together for over two weeks of sketch, stand-up, alternative comedy, music, improv, tributes, live podcasts and more.

Now in its 22nd year, SF Sketchfest is an internationally recognized, eclectic, and critically acclaimed festival which features special programming, never-before-seen events, and the rare opportunity for audiences to see favorite performers in intimate live settings.

New Additions to SF Sketchfest 2025 include:

The already-announced SF Sketchfest 2025 lineup includes entertainment icon Tim Curry (“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”) appearing in person for a very special Tribute hosted by local drag legend Peaches Christ; Tributes to Kathryn Hahn (“Agatha All Along”), JB Smoove (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”) and Richard Kind (“Inside Out”); music & comedy with Bill Murray and His Blood Brothers band featuring Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia; the Middle Aged Dad Jam Band with Ken Marino and David Wain; the 45th anniversary of the film “Airplane!” live read featuring co-creator David Zucker, original star Robert Hays and surprise guests; the cast of Childrens Hospital; members of The State and The Kids in the Hall; festival favorites Futurama; The Groundlings; The Thrilling Adventure Hour featuring Busy Philipps, Paul F. Tompkins, Marc Evan Jackson, Joshua Malina and more; and Celebrity Autobiography with a cast including Pamela Adlon, Richard Kind, Ralph Macchio, Laraine Newman, Jennifer Tilly and Blair Underwood; Judge John Hodgman; Tinder Live with Lane Moore; Dinner Date improv featuring Rachel Bloom, John Ross Bowie, Jamie Denbo, and Dan Gregor; Shamilton: The Improvised Hip-Hop Musical; The Improvised Shakespeare Company; Upright Citizens Brigade's ASSSSCAT; Dinosaur Improv; The Black Version; Theme Park; plus live podcasts including Naked Lunch with Phil Rosenthal and David Wild; Bad Dates with Joel Kim Booster; Endless Honeymoon with Moshe Kasher and Natasha Leggero; The Bechdel Cast, Hello From the Magic Tavern; Doug Loves Movies and more. Plus comedians Maria Bamford, Chris Fleming, Joel Kim Booster, Dulcé Sloan, Rhys Darby, Robby Hoffman, Punkie Johnson, Aparna Nancherla, The Sklar Brothers, Nore Davis, Josh Gondelman, Alison Leiby, Kate Willett, Hampton Yount, Nori Reed, Todd Barry, and Todd Glass, and many more!

Check out the SF Sketchfest 2025 lineup at sfsketchfest.com/2025-lineup/

View SF Sketchfest by the day at sfsketchfest.com/schedule-and-tickets/

Tickets for all shows on sale now at sfsketchfest.com

Lineups are subject to change.

Comments