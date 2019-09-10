SF Mime Troupe's Hosts 60th Anniversary Benefit Celebration & Retrospective

In Celebration of the San Francisco Mime Troupe's 60th Anniversary, The SF Mime Troupe (SFMT) proudly presents - STILL RED, STILL HOT! An Evening Of Entertainment with Comedy and Music.

The SF Mime Troupe's 60th Anniversary Benefit Celebration & Epic Retrospective is a joyous celebration - 60 years in the making - with Musical Highlights from SFMT Favorite Shows from their

60 year history of performing FREE Political Musical Theatre in Bay Area Parks - and beyond.

STILL RED, STILL HOT! features performances by celebrity guest artists (musicians, vocal artists, comics) to honor and celebrate the work that the SFMT has done since 1959 and will continue to produce for future generations. Performing at STILL RED, STILL HOT! are SF Mime Troupers from the Past & Present along with a Rockin' SFMT House Band. In addition, Guest Performers joining the celebration including: Maria Muldaur (recording artist, Americana Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award-winner); Josh Kornbluth (monologist), Diane Amos (comic, Pine Sol Nat'l.

TV commercials), Will Durst (satirist); Richard Montoya (Culture Clash); and more!

(Scheduled to appear.)

Performer Bios link here: http://presspush.com/MIME/bio.html

This will be an evening of entertainment with comedy and music as the SF Mime Troupers and other Bay Area talents remind us of why San Francisco has been at the political cutting edge and a sanctuary city for activists and artists for decades. The evening's program will be part retrospective of SFMT history interlaced with favorite SFMT scenes and songs, as well as comic and musical reflections on the times and events that shaped the political perspective of our guest artists and their commitment to the call to action that is a hallmark of the Bay Area.

Please join the SFMT in celebrating 60 years of speaking truth to power with their 60th Anniversary Benefit Concert on Mon. Oct. 7, 2019 - 7:30 pm (One Night Only) at the newly refurbished Presidio Theatre - 99 Moraga Ave. (at Arguello Blvd.) SF 94129 on the main post of the Presidio in San Francisco. The Presidio Theatre is wheelchair accessible.

Tickets: $60 - $300

Tix: https://www.presidiotheatre.org/show/san-francisco-mime-troupe/





