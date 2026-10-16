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SCHOOL OF ROCK to Rock Hillbarn Theatre This Holiday Season

Phil Wong returns to Hillbarn Theatre to star as Dewey Finn, a rock musician turned substitute teacher who transforms his classroom into a band.

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SCHOOL OF ROCK to Rock Hillbarn Theatre This Holiday Season

Hillbarn Theatre will bring the irresistible energy of a live rock concert to the stage with SCHOOL OF ROCK, the smash-hit Broadway musical featuring a cast of young performers who don't just act and sing, they play their own instruments live!

Based on the beloved hit film, School of Rock is a high-voltage celebration of music, friendship, and finding the courage to be yourself. 

Phil Wong returns to Hillbarn Theatre following his memorable leading performance in Little Shop of Horrors, this time taking on the role of Dewey Finn, a down-on-his-luck rock musician who bluffs his way into a substitute teaching job at an elite prep school.

When Dewey discovers his straight-A students have serious musical talent, he trades textbooks for electric guitars and transforms his classroom into a rock band. What begins as an outrageous scheme becomes something much more meaningful as the students discover their own voices, build confidence, and learn the joy of making music together.

Featuring a score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and a book by Julian Fellowes, School of Rock combines the excitement of a rock concert with the warmth and humor of a great family musical.

“At its heart, School of Rock is about a classroom becoming a community, a place where young people discover that their voices matter and that they have something extraordinary to offer. I love how this story reminds us that the artist inside each of us sometimes just needs someone to open the door. When we give people room to create, take risks, and be themselves, we don’t just unlock their talent; we create a sense of belonging.” - Steve Muterspaugh, Executive Artistic Director, Director School of Rock

School of Rock is a celebration of the teachers who inspire us, the courage it takes to follow our passions, and the extraordinary things that happen when young people are given the freedom to shine.

THE CREATIVE TEAM

School of Rock is directed by Steve Muterspaugh, with Chava Suarez serving as Assistant Director, Camden Daly as Musical Director, and MaryBeth Cavanaugh as Choreographer.

The design team includes Christopher Fitzer (Scenic Design), Pamila Gray (Lighting Design), Jeff Mockus (Sound Design), Laura Cox (Costume Design), and Stephanie Dittbern (Properties Design). Maya Herbsman serves as Intimacy Coordinator.

TICKETS 

Single tickets range in price from $32 to $67. Tickets may be purchased online at www.hillbarntheatre.org by phone at 650.349.6411 Ext. 2, or by visiting the Box Office at 1285 E. Hillsdale Avenue in Foster City, Tuesday – Friday 11am-3pm. Discounts are available for youth 18 years of age and under, seniors, and groups of 10 or more.

All dates, titles, and artists are subject to change.

Click Here to Get Tickets
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