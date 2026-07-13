Review: THE EMPLOYEE DHARMA HANDBOOK at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

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There’s an HR nightmare threatening a critical launch and successful IPO at a Silicon Valley aerospace company. An accusation of gender discrimination fuels the World Premiere of Geetha Reddy’s smart and funny The Employee Dharma Handbook marking the kickoff of TheatreWorks 56th season. Underlying the issue of sexism in modern America are the ancient principles of the rigid Indian caste system. Right from an opening statement about Indian weddings, we get the flavor of what’s to come. Baasu (Kunal Dudheker), who just received a contested promotion to Director of Propulsion Systems, says: “at weddings, you know. They are from this community. So and so is marrying this girl. She is a Shetty. He is a Kayastha. The bride is Guju but he is from Kerala. It is all understood.”

Baasu (Kunal Dudheker) speaks with Leela (Megan Suri).

We all know that nepotism and the old boys network play a role in hirings and promotions. Here Reddy explores the cultural implications and biases – its Brahmin versus Dalits (untouchables) played out in a high-tech setting. Leela Diliji (Megan Suri) was brought up in the Midwest and is brilliant at her job. But her birthplace, her sex and her caste may have been factors in her being passed over for promotion. Her boss Krish (Kapil Talwalkar) certainly believes in the caste system, and we get the feeling that Leela may have an ironclad case.

Baasu (Kunal Dudheker) checks in with Krish (Kapil Talwalkar).

Complicating the issues are Val (Kathryn Smith-McGlynn), the exasperated HR manager and CK (Ranjita Chakravarty), the imperious Chief Technology Officer who needs this dispute squashed in favor of a successful launch. The five-character interactions are rife with comic moments displaying machoism, office hypocrisy, cultural norms, and the politics of the workplace.

HR manager Val (Kathryn Smith-McGlynn) shrugs off CK (Ranjita Chakravarty) .

The acting is top-notch and the direction by Snehal Desai crisp and concise. Reddy’s script hits at the desire to dream and achieve- to rise to your best intention. When Leela feels passed over, she doubts herself. When her attempts at redress are glossed over it only makes matters worse. Krish admits he did discriminate, but for the right reasons. Leela is perfect for her current position – he’s thinking big picture. To wrap things up, there’s a surprising fairytale compromise that comes out of left field but is romantically satisfying.

The Employee Dharma Handbook continues through August 2nd. Tickets and information available at theatreworks.org

Photo credits: Kevin Berne