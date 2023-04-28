Review: PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at Orpheum Theatre

Pretty Woman, that glorious 90s era romcom that had audiences swooning over moneyed, corporate raider Edward Lewis (a brooding Richard Gere) and his Hollywood pick-up, Vivian Ward (the role made Julia Roberts a star) - made the leap to Broadway and is now on its USA tour. Playing now through April 30 at SF Broadway's Orpheum Theatre "Pretty Woman: The Musical" is a delightful adaptation, filled with infectious music, captivating performances and of course, the iconic red dress.

Remember the old touring theatre adage "But will it play in Peoria," meaning, will it play in mainstream America? I have to admit that I was wondering how "Pretty Woman" would play in 2023 and specifically in the #MeToo era. But book writers Garry Marshall (who directed the 1990 film) and J.F. Lawton (who wrote the original screenplay) have done a wonderful job of giving Vivian much more agency in the musical, creating a more female-positive storyline.

While the musical has undergone several cast changes since its Broadway debut, the current touring cast, led by Jessie Davidson as Vivian Ward, shines brightly, and delivers truly exceptional performances. Davidson, perhaps best known for her role as Helena Landless in "The Mystery of Edwin Drood," brings a stunning voice and magnetic energy to the role of Vivian. She perfectly captures the character's fiery spirit, vulnerability, and determination, making her a relatable and lovable protagonist. Her standout numbers include "Anywhere But Here," "Rodeo Drive," and the show-stopping "I Can't Go Back."

Opposite Davidson for this performance was understudy Jonathan Young and he did not disappoint. He plays Edward Lewis with charm and charisma, adding depth and complexity to a character who could easily be written off as a one-dimensional millionaire. His vocal performance is equally impressive, particularly in the heartfelt ballad "Something About Her" and the lively duet "You and I." His songs give us much more insight into how, thanks to Vivian, he is changing and growing.

The show's music, composed by Grammy-winning Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, is a delightful mix of original songs and reimagined classics from the film's era. From the upbeat "Oh, Pretty Woman" to the touching ballad "You're Beautiful," the music perfectly complements the story and enhances the emotions of each scene. The choreography, by Jerry Mitchell, is also top-notch, featuring energetic dance numbers and creative staging that keeps the audience engaged and entertained. Set Design by David Rockwell captured both the Hollywood street-vibe, the quiet upscale elegance of the Beverly Wilshire hotel, as well as the storied grandeur of the Metropolitan Opera House where Edward and Vivian see La Traviata. Jade Amber dazzled the audience with her performance as Violetta.

Jessica Crouch shines as Vivian's best friend and fellow prostitute, Kit. Her powerful vocals (wow, does she have the vocal chops) and comedic timing make her a standout in numbers like "Welcome to Hollywood" and "Never Give Up On a Dream." Travis Ward-Osborne, has various incarnations but starts out as Happy Man, delivering the iconic line and theme of the show, "What's your dream?" He then morphs into hotel manager Barney Thompson, delivering a standout comedic performance, bringing laughs and heart to the role.

The villain of the show, as in the movie, is Philip Stuckey, Edward's right-hand man in ripping apart companies for profit. Matthew Stocke plays Stuckey with just-below-the-surface seething rage that eventually erupts when he attacks Vivian, whom he blames for ruining a billion dollar-plus deal.

In a stark departure from the movie, Vivian is ready for the attack and slams Stuckey down to the floor. Standing over him she yells at him "I say who, I say when, I say how much," and rescues herself. She's changed. And so has Edward.

"Pretty Woman: The Musical" is a must-see for fans of the film and anyone who loves a good, modern fairytale of a musical. With its talented cast, catchy music, and heartwarming story, it is a true delight that will leave you feeling uplifted and happy.

PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical

Now through April 30, 2023 at the Orpheum Theatre, SF

Broadwaysf.com

Book by Garry Marshall & J.F. Lawton

Music and Lyrics by Bryan Adams & Jim Vallance

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy FOR MURPHYMADE