Review: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL at Orpheum Theatre

Based on Baz Luhrmann's 2001 smash film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, winner of 10 Tony awards including Best Musical, brings its national touring company to SF and it's an eye-popping, rock show experience that had the opening night audience of Gen Xers and Millennials giddy with joy.

Containing some of the film's original musical numbers ("Nature Boy", The Police's "Roxanne", Patti LaBelle's "Lady Marmalade", Elton John's "Your Song"), the stage version has upped the ante with easily recognizable smash ups of artists like Britney Spears, David Bowie, Talking Heads, Rolling Stones and Lady Gaga.

Conor Ryan as Christian and Courtney Reed as Satine

The story remains the same - struggling composer Christian (Conor Ryan) falls madly in love with Moulin Rouge star performer Satine (Courtney Reed) who, out of obligation to her club family, must sell herself to a rich Duke (David Harris). There's some 1899 social class commentary (bohemians versus aristocrats) as a recurring theme established by the leftist characters of artist Toulouse-Lautrec (wonderful performed by Andre Ward) and his Argentinian friend Santiago (Gabe Martinez). Sex, class, and the role of artists are all fleshed out through the creative use of contemporary music.

Gabe Martinez as Santiago and Libby Lloyd as Nini

As a period piece, the creative team have hit a home run. Tony winner Derrick McLane's vivid red, heart shaped set design and Parisian backdrops, Catherine Zuber's Tony winning cabaret bejeweled costumes, and Justin Townsend's Tony winning lighting are dazzling. Add Tony winners Sonya Tayeh's choreography and Justin Levine's music direction to the mix and you've got plenty of wow factor.

Red and Ryan work well together as the doomed couple with fine voices. Harris's Duke is amply detestable, and Andre Ward is a standout as Toulouse-Lautrec. Austin Durant is the slimy Harold Zidler, proprietor of the Moulin Rouge and pimp for Satine. The ensemble cast is as hardworking as it gets.

The cast of the North American Tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical,

My issue with the score is that it includes too many samples. The Elephant Love" medley incorporates over a dozen song snippets, an ADHD dream, but too complicated for my tastes. Poaching lyrics and melodies into a pastiche of instantly recognizable contemporary hits is a crowd-pleaser for sure but should have better been used judiciously.

Based on the audience responses, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a big, glitzy, colorful, pop music feast.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical runs through November 6th, 2022. Call 888-746-1799 or www.broadwaysf.com for tickets.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy