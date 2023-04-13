Review: COME FROM AWAY at Golden Gate Theatre

Come From Away, the powerful, moving, and funny musical that tells the story of the small Canadian town of Gander and its response to the tragic events of 9/11, is absolutely not to be missed. The musical showcases the incredible kindness and compassion that the residents of Gander extended to the 7,000 stranded passengers whose flights were diverted to the town's airport in the wake of the attacks. With book, music and lyrics by the dazzling duo, Irene Sankoff and David Hein - and playing now through April 23, 2023 at BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre-Come From Away will elicit both laughter and tears and will have you wildly applauding this dynamic cast and crew!

Twelve actors play over twenty-eight roles, shifting seamlessly from being locals with a thick Newfoundland accent to "come from away" folk hailing from the U.S., the Middle East, Germany, England, India, Africa and all parts in-between. Jumping from character to character (and rarely leaving the stage) had to be either an actor's meatiest challenge or a terrifying nightmare! Christopher Ashley received a well-earned Tony for directing this amazing show, his expertise readily apparent at every turn.

We meet Claude, the mayor of Gander, at the very start. Played with humor and wit by Kevin Carolan, Claude immediately takes charge, quickly settling a dispute with the picketing bus drivers whom he needs to transport 7,000 tired, hungry and scared people to God knows where. He'll figure that out later.

Claude is ably assisted by Beulah (the stalwart and kind Julie Johnson) who opens up her school academy to the "plane people." At first, it's 400, then 600, then 700 of them. Others are taken to churches, auditoriums, schools and people's homes. Beulah strikes up a friendship with Hannah, (Danielle K. Thomas) who is desperate for information about her son, a firefighter in Manhattan. Beulah understands. Her son is a firefighter, too. In the song "I Am Here" Danielle's Hannah, sings her anguish at being away from her son. It's a searingly beautiful performance. (Huge nod to the Band and Music Director Cameron Moncur.)

One by one their individual stories are added to the larger one of how the kindness of strangers can make you feel welcome even in the worst of circumstances and really, how much more alike we are than different. In one of the most touching scenes, Jeremy Woodward, who plays Kevin T, one half of a gay couple (Ali Momen plays his partner, Kevin J.) remembers a hymn he'd almost forgotten, and he begins to sing it in the song "Prayer." Others from different faith traditions begin to sing and pray as well - each in their own way - poignantly demonstrating the universality of the holy.

Friendships are formed, love is found, and love is lost. And there is bias and fear to overcome toward Ali, a devout Muslim American man from Connecticut (Ali Momen's touching portrayal is a sober reminder of the former administration's Muslim bans in this country). Some can't see past the Muslim garb and worry that Ali presents a danger to one and all. But one of the locals offers him sanctuary in the library, making herself an ally and a friend in an instant.

The people of Gander didn't think twice about up-ending their lives for complete strangers. And the stakes were high. 3,000 people had just been killed by people on planes. And yet, for five days they took care of the "plane people" in their midst. "It's what you do. You'd do the same," Gander locals tell their accidental tourists.

As the time approaches for the plane people to take to the skies again, we hear the song "Me and the Sky" from American Airlines' pilot Beverly Bass, played with power, substance and heart by Marika Aubrey. Her performance is both nuanced and captivating, capturing the character's strength and vulnerability with equal skill. "Me and the Sky" is a highlight of the show, showcasing Beverly's passion for flying and the obstacles she had to overcome as a woman in a male-dominated field.

Each of the plane people and locals we meet are beautifully drawn by married Canadian writing team Irene Sankoff and David Hein, who garnered multiple awards including the 2019 Olivier Award and Tony and Grammy nods. Come From Away is a show you should see again and again.

COME FROM AWAY

Book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Directed by Christopher Ashley

www.broadwaysf.com

Golden Gate Theatre, San Francisco

Now thru April 23, 2023

Photo courtesy of Matthew Murphy