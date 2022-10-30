Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: BAD HOMBRES at Theatre Rhino

Review: BAD HOMBRES at Theatre Rhino

Guillermo Reyes' Bad Hombres

San Francisco News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 30, 2022  

Bad Hombres

Written by Guillermo Reyes

Directed by River Bermudez Sanders

Theatre Rhinoceros

Guillermo Reyes' Bad Hombres is a delightful romp into gender fluidity, cultural confusion, and a fetish for choosing "bad guys" all seen from a Latinx point of view. Actor Rudy Guererro successfully maneuvers through a series of characters, mostly comic, in this charming one-man show.

Mixing multimedia videos and music between scene changes enhances the transitions between the titled monologues. Three scenarios follow Ulysses Maximilian Lopez, an overly opinionated , obnoxious, mixed-race gay man struggling to find love. Thru a series on monologues titles Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced Dating, Guerrero actually makes this bitchy queen sympathetic as he connives to get a sample of his father's blood to test for DNA in hopes of gaining his US citizenship.

Review: BAD HOMBRES at Theatre Rhino
Rudy Guererro

Other characters include; a macho, neurotic Puerto Rican with troublesome kidney stones railing against not just gay marriage, but the institution in general, a Guatemalan drag queen infatuated with a 'hot' border patrolman he hopes will make love to him, then deport him, and a gay man demanding an apology for a gay bashing.

Review: BAD HOMBRES at Theatre Rhino
Rudy Guererro

The writing is smart, illuminating the struggles of mixed-race immigrants, sexual identities and life on the down low. Bitchy queens make for delicious caricature, from Paul Lynde to Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy to Jack on Will & Grace. Even when Rudy Guererro's character is fat bashing his date, we feel his desperation and deep insecurities. Bad Hombres is a one-man showpiece not just for the Latinx community, but for all gay men who maneuver through the trials and tribulations of love and self-identity.

Up next at Theatre Rhino is A Slice of Life opening October 23rd. Tickets available at 415-552-4100 or www.therhino.org

Photo credits: Vince Thomas


Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards
submissions close in


Custom Made Theatre to Present SHOSHANA IN DECEMBER Beginning Next Month Photo
Custom Made Theatre to Present SHOSHANA IN DECEMBER Beginning Next Month
The Custom Made Theatre Co. (Ciera Eis, Interim Artistic Director) closes its 23rd season with the new musical “Shoshana in December” with book by Rose Oser, lyrics by Weston Scott, and music by Matt Fukui Grandy (writers of the smash hit Tinderella in 2018) directed by Vanessa Flores with music direction by Kiki Lipsett.
Berkeley Rep to Welcome 15 Fellows for 2022/23 Season Photo
Berkeley Rep to Welcome 15 Fellows for 2022/23 Season
Berkeley Repertory Theatre will welcome 15 young professionals who have been awarded fellowships for the 2022/23 season. Talented individuals from across the nation apply for this 11-month-long pre-professional training at the award-winning theatre.
San Francisco Opera and San Francisco Giants Present Free Live Opera At The Ballpark Simul Photo
San Francisco Opera and San Francisco Giants Present Free Live Opera At The Ballpark Simulcast Of Verdi's LA TRAVIATA
San Francisco Opera and the San Francisco Giants partner to present Opera at the Ballpark, a one-night-only free, live simulcast of San Francisco Opera's brand-new production of Giuseppe Verdi's La Traviata on Friday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Oracle Park.
San Francisco Gay Mens Chorus Celebrates The Holiday Season With HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR Photo
San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Celebrates The Holiday Season With HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR
San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus (SFGMC) celebrates the holiday season with their much-anticipated tradition, Holiday Spectacular, taking place at venues throughout the San Francisco Bay Area during the month of December, and concluding with the return to San Francisco's historic Castro Theatre for the first time in three years.

From This Author - Steve Murray

Steve Murray is a writer for Cabaret Scenes magazine, contributor to ForAllEvents and now BroadwayWorld. He started writing rock reviews for his college newspaper in the 1970’s, produced a va... (read more about this author)


Review: ON BECKETT at A.C.T. Geary TheatreReview: ON BECKETT at A.C.T. Geary Theatre
October 20, 2022

What did our critic think of ON BECKETT at A.C.T. Geary Theatre? On Beckett is an obvious labor of love, combining the phenomenal clown skills of the great Bill Irwin with his affection for the works of Samuel Beckett. Great comics often make great dramatic actors (e.g., Gleason, Lewis, Williams) and Irwin can, in a split second and with the aid of some clown props, morph into Beckett's complex, Irish voiced characters. The result is a stunning one-man show that delights and challenges.
Review: PONY at Cutting Ball TheaterReview: PONY at Cutting Ball Theater
October 19, 2022

What did our critic think of PONY at Cutting Ball Theater? Of course, San Francisco would be ground zero for explorations of transgender issues through theatre being a world leader in social, political, and economic issues. Cutting Ball, situated in the heart of what is now the world's only legally recognized transgender district, is joining with The Transgender District to present Pony, Sylvan Oswald's representation of transmasculine characters and the difficulties they face.
Review: EDEN ESPINOSA LIVE AT THE ORINDA! at Orinda TheatreReview: EDEN ESPINOSA LIVE AT THE ORINDA! at Orinda Theatre
October 17, 2022

What did our critic think of EDEN ESPINOSA LIVE AT THE ORINDA! at Orinda Theatre?
Review: CLYBOURNE PARK at Hillbarn TheatreReview: CLYBOURNE PARK at Hillbarn Theatre
October 16, 2022

What did our critic think of CLYBOURNE PARK at Hillbarn Theatre?
Review: AUNT JACK at New Conservatory Theatre CenterReview: AUNT JACK at New Conservatory Theatre Center
October 3, 2022

What did our critic think of AUNT JACK at New Conservatory Theatre Center? The huge divides between intergenerational communities are addressed both poignantly and comically in Nora Brigid Monahan's Aunt Jack, NCTC's opening production of the 22-23 season. With a broad pen, Monahan includes themes of gender identity, gender politics, grief, and family ties. It's plenty to chew and perhaps less could have been more.