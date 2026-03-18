Renée Fleming, Wynton Marsalis, and More Set for Festival Napa Valley 20th Anniversary Season

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Festival Napa Valley will present its 20th anniversary summer season from July 4 through July 19, bringing performances, premieres, and cultural events to venues throughout Napa Valley.

The season will feature artists including Renée Fleming, Wynton Marsalis, Time for Three, Ray Chen, and Jean-Yves Thibaudet, alongside the world premiere of THE JUDGMENT OF PARIS, a new opera by composer Jake Heggie and librettist Gene Scheer inspired by Napa Valley’s rise in the global wine industry.

More than 200 artists will participate in performances spanning music and dance, along with world premieres and special events that combine live performance with the region’s culinary and hospitality offerings. The season will also introduce the Allegro Pass, a new initiative designed to expand access and engage a younger audience.

“For 20 years, Festival Napa Valley has presented some of the world's greatest artists on stages surrounded by the incomparable beauty of Napa Valley,” said Festival President & CEO Richard Walker. “This anniversary season honors that legacy while expanding our artistic reach and community impact.”

“Festival Napa Valley is a beloved cultural tradition, uniting exceptional music, wine, food, and hospitality,” said Board Chairman Steven Stull. “We welcome audiences from near and far to celebrate this milestone season with us.”

2026 Summer Season Highlights

The 2026 lineup will include Wynton Marsalis headlining the Arts for All Gala at Nickel & Nickel Winery, with a dinner by chef Dustin Valette and wines from Far Niente Estates. Renée Fleming will appear in Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene and serve as keynote speaker for the Festival’s Music & Wellness Summit.

The world premiere of THE JUDGMENT OF PARIS, conducted by Kent Nagano and directed by Jean-Romain Vesperini, will feature Danielle De Niese, Quinn Kelsey, Nicholas Phan, Simone McIntosh, Brenda Rae, and fellows of the Manetti Shrem Opera Program. The season will also include the world premiere of John Corigliano’s The Red Violin: Suite for Two Violins and Orchestra, featuring soloists Hina and Fiona.

Opening Night programming will feature Time for Three performing a new work by Michael Thurber alongside the Young People’s Chorus of New York City and Festival Orchestra Napa conducted by Stephanie Childress. A Night at the Ballet, directed by Melanie Hamrick, will include choreography set to music by Gordon Getty and the Rolling Stones.

Additional events include Maria Manetti Celebrates La Dolce Vita!, honoring Luciano Pavarotti, an art song recital with Lisa Delan and Kevin Korth, and a debut duo recital by Ray Chen and Jean-Yves Thibaudet. Thibaudet will also perform the complete Debussy Préludes.

Programming will further include the Taste of Napa at The Meritage Resort and Spa, a screening of The Wizard of Oz with live orchestra, a big band concert by the LMR Jazz Orchestra, and a Symphonic Finale celebrating America’s 250th anniversary conducted by JoAnn Falletta. Opera Scenes featuring Manetti Shrem Opera Fellows will also be presented.

Festival Napa Valley will also offer daily admission-free Festival Live! concerts featuring participants from the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami and the Manetti Shrem Opera Program, along with Bouchaine Young Artist Concerts and Novack Concerts for Kids.

Ticketing and Festival Access

The Festival’s Choose Your Price ticketing model allows attendees to select ticket prices, with suggested pricing starting at $5 for daytime and select evening performances. Taste of Napa tickets range from $175 to $295.

The Patron Experience, taking place July 10–19, provides access to exclusive events including Vintner’s Luncheons, Patron Dinners, and the Arts for All Gala, supporting the Festival’s nonprofit mission.

New for 2026, the Allegro Pass is designed for a new generation of patrons and includes concert access, private events, and hospitality experiences. The pass is priced at $1,200, with a portion tax-deductible.

Venues and Partners

Events will take place at venues across Napa Valley, including Charles Krug in St. Helena, The CIA at Copia in Napa, Nickel & Nickel in Oakville, Jarvis Conservatory, Uptown Theatre, and additional winery and estate locations.

Festival Napa Valley’s 2026 presenting sponsor is Bouchaine Vineyards, with additional support from J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, Kaiser Permanente, The Meritage Resort and Spa, and the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami, among others.

More Information

For more information about the 2026 season, visit festivalnapavalley.org or contact concierge@festivalnapavalley.org.