Renée Fleming Will Headline Montalvo's Magical Gala ONE ENCHANTED EVENING

Montalvo Arts Center will give attendees an evening to remember with its biennial gala, One Enchanted Evening. This winter wonderland-themed event will be headlined by multiple Grammy winning soprano superstar Renée Fleming performing selections from Broadway to the Great American Songbook, Jazz, Classical, and more. Guests will savor sumptuous cuisine by Le Papillon paired with gorgeous wines, and dance the night away in the historic Villa decorated in stunning silver and white mid-winter splendor. The evening begins with a champagne reception, and will include a high spirited live auction featuring once-in-a-lifetime experience packages, with all proceeds supporting Montalvo's artistic and educational programming efforts. One Enchanted Evening will take place 5:00pm, Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Rd, Saratoga. For tickets ($1,000 per person, with a $600 tax-deductible) or more information visit http://montalvoarts.org/events/2020gala/ or call (408) 961-5858 (Monday through Friday, 10:00am - 4:00pm).

Making plans for One Enchanted Evening is a hardworking committee of tireless community members, including co-chairs Marcia Hansen and Deborah Stolle of Saratoga and Gretchen DiNapoli of Los Gatos, and honorary chair Sally Lucas of Los Altos. Sponsors helping to make this event possible include Barry and Jo Ariko, Jennifer and Phil DiNapoli, David and Lori Hsieh, Sally Lucas, and Macallan Scotch



Soprano sensation Renée Fleming is one of the most beloved and celebrated singers of our time, renowned for her sumptuous voice, consummate artistry, and compelling stage presence. Awarded America's highest honor for an individual artist, the National Medal of Arts, as well as four Grammy Awards, she brought her voice to a vast new audience in 2014 as the first classical artist to ever sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the Super Bowl. Recent triumphs have included a Tony-nominated appearance on Broadway in Carousel, the opening performances at The Shed opposite actor Ben Whishaw, and the London premiere of the musical The Light in the Piazza. As a musical statesman, Fleming has been sought after on numerous distinguished occasions, from the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize ceremony to performances in Beijing during the 2008 Olympic Games. In 2014, she sang in the televised concert at the Brandenburg Gate to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. In 2012, in a historic first, she sang on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee Concert for HM Queen Elizabeth II.

After dinner, guests are invited to dance the night away as The Money Band performs in the historic Villa. This high energy and versatile band specializes in performing number one hits from the 1950s to the present, playing every style from country to funk, disco to rock, reggae to pop, and more. They shared the stage with many major acts including The Dixie Chicks, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and James Burton among many others. The Money Band was chosen by Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley as their personal band to commemorate the 25th Elvis Presley Anniversary in Memphis, Tennessee, and has been voted "Best Band" by Monterey County Weekly and the Carmel Pine Cone.

America's foremost "auctiontainer" Letitia Frye will helm the auction. An expert with a gavel, Frye has auctioneered alongside some of the most recognizable celebrities in the world, including actor Johnny Depp, musician Alice Cooper, rocker legend Robby Krieger of The Doors among others.

Montalvo Arts Center is a donor-supported nonprofit institution whose mission is to engage the public in the creative process, acting as a catalyst for exploring the arts, unleashing creativity, and advancing different cultural perspectives. Located in Silicon Valley's Saratoga Hills, Montalvo occupies 175 stunning acres and is home to the Sally and Don Lucas Artists Program (LAP), the Carriage House Concert Series, and a robust arts education program.

WHAT:

WHEN:

5:00pm, Sunday, February 9, 2020

WHERE:

Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Rd., Saratoga

TICKETS:

$1,000 per person ($600 tax-deductible)

INFO:

For information or to order tickets, visit montalvoarts.org or call (408) 961-5858, Monday through Friday, 10:00am-4:00pm.

Photo Credit: Decca/Timothy White





