Remote Theater to Present Anthony Clarvoe's THE ART OF SACRIFICE

The play will premiere on Saturday, December 12.

Remote Theater announces the production team for Anthony Clarvoe's play THE ART OF SACRIFICE. The production is directed by Desdemona Chiang, with a cast that features Lauren English and Susi Damilano, original music by Paul Dresher and site design by Charlie Costantini.

The premiere virtual performance of THE ART OF SACRIFICE is on Saturday December 12 (12 Noon PST, 9 AM EST)

"When I started writing The Art of Sacrifice, I thought it would be about brilliance and chess. Then it seemed to be about the cost of addiction, even to something beautiful. It turned out to be about the terror of raising a child in a winner-take-all country." remarks playwright Anthony Clarvoe. "The thrill of the play was writing a parent and child with ruthless ferocity, no limits and no filters, who share a dream and do not know how to let go."

"Remote Theater is committed to bringing new plays to global audiences -- some which have never experienced theater before -- with the most accomplished and emerging theater artists." Artistic Director and Founder Giovanni Rodriguez states "We are dedicated to shining the spotlight on women. With our production of ART OF SACRIFICE, we continue that journey.

Since May 2020, when Remote Theater produced a virtually staged reading of Naomi Wallace's Obie-Award Winning ONE FLEA SPARE, and in September with Tanya Shaffer's play MANATEE ON MARS it has experimented with a medium that combines cinematic acting values with the excitement of live theater. It has also commissioned original musical scores to enhance the experience of virtual theater so that it sits in a new category of theatrical storytelling. https://remote.theater

Saturday December 12 --- 12 Noon PST, 9 AM EST. Register for free at https://bit.ly/3ng4vpc.

