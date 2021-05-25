Remote Studios And The Marsh Present Reading Of Caridad Svich's  THE BOOK OF MAGDALENE

The Marsh partners with Remote Studios will present a reading of Caridad Svich's new drama, The Book of Magdalene, as part of a newly launched month web show of readings on its digital platform, MarshStream.

Actors Joy Carlin, Dena Martinez, Leontyne Mbele-Mbong, Brady Morales-Woolery, Tim Redmond, and Tanya Shaffer will bring to vivid life a contemporary drama of sharp encounters, winding faith, tough love, and tenderness suffused with grace and magic. A timely crossroads play, The Book of Magdalene tells a story about finding the courage to move on when life feels as if it is stuck in place.

Composed by Rinde Eckert and directed by Giovanni Rodriguez, Founder of Remote Studios, the reading of Caridad Svich's The Book of Magdalene will be streamed 2:00pm (PDT), Saturday, June 12. The performers will be joined by Rodriguez and Philippa Kelly, Resident Dramaturg at the California Shakespeare Theater, for an exclusive Q&A immediately following the performance.

Svich and Rodriguez will also discuss this reading on Stephanie's MarshStream at 7:30pm (PDT), Thursday, 10. For more information or to purchase viewing access($0-$35 sliding scale, $50, $100), the public may visit www.themarsh.org.

This newly formed partnership between The Marsh and Remote Studios will launch a monthly web show of readings that aim to explore new paths for playwrights and screenwriters, while expanding the boundaries of online performance. Svich's The Book of Magdalene is a play that provides The Marsh and Remote an opportunity to explore a poetic work within the confines of the small screen, allowing the two organizations to see the reading as an art form in itself. The Book of Magdalene also includes a cameo by a cicada, a timely reference for 2021 when the world is braced for an infestation this summer.

The work of Caridad Svich (Author) as a playwright, translator, lyricist, and essayist has been seen in print, live theatre, and digital stages across the US and abroad. Her notable accolades include a 2012 OBIE Award for Lifetime Achievement in the theatre, an American Theatre Critics Association Primus Prize, the Edgerton Foundation New Play Award, being a two-time recipient of the National Latino Playwriting Award, and the 2018 Ellen Stewart Award for Career Achievement in Professional Theatre from the Association for Theatre in Higher Education. Svich has adapted novels by Mario Vargas Llosa, Julia Alvarez, and José León Sánchez for the stage, and has radically reconfigured works from Frank Wedekind, Euripides, Sophocles, and Shakespeare. In 2013 she founded NoPassport, a grassroots theatre alliance and press initiative devoted to cross-cultural, Pan American performance, theory, action, advocacy, and publication. Svich serves as an Associate Editor at Taylor & Francis's Contemporary Theatre Review, where she also edits their Backpages section. She is an alumna playwright of New Dramatists, and has received fellowships from Harvard/Radcliffe, National Education Association (NEA)/Theatre Communications Group (TCG), Pew Charitable Trust, and the California Arts Council. Svich holds an M.F.A. in Theatre-Playwriting from UC San Diego.