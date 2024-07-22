Rajiv Joseph's KING JAMES to be Presented at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will tip off its 54th season by bringing basketball from center court to center stage with Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph’s King James.

In this brilliant buddy comedy, super fans Matt and Shawn forge a friendship through their shared love of the Cleveland Cavaliers and star player LeBron James. Spanning 12 years from James’ 2004 rookie season to 2016 NBA championship, tensions mount both on and off the court for the duo in this honest exploration of love, grace, and the power of a good game to bring people together. Premiering in a co-production between Steppenwolf Theatre Company and Center Theatre Group, King James performed Off-Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club.

TheatreWorks Artistic Director Giovanna Sardelli directs the TheatreWorks production, continuing a long collaboration with Joseph at TheatreWorks, where she also directed Archduke, The Lake Effect, and The North Pool. She also helmed Joseph’s Obie Award-winning Describe the Night at Atlantic Theatre Company and TheatreWorks’ 2014 New Works Festival reading, as well as the World Premiere of Archduke at Center Theatre Group and The Guards at the Taj at Geffen Playhouse.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

WHEN: Previews: Wednesday, October 9 – Friday, October 11, 2024

Opening: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Closes: Sunday, November 3, 2024

SHOWS: Previews: 8:00pm

Tuesdays: 7:30pm

Wednesdays: 2:00pm, 7:30pm

Thursdays & Fridays: 8:00pm

Saturdays: 2:00pm, 8:00pm

Sundays: 2:00pm, 7:00pm



ACCESS: ASL Interpretation: 7:30pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Open Captioning: 2pm and 7pm on Sunday, October 27, 2024; 2pm on Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Audio Description: 8pm Saturday, November 2, 2024; 2pm Sunday, November 3, 2024

Please register in advance, as service includes a pre-show talk 30 minutes before the performance.

Assistive Listening Devices available at every performance



EVENTS: Post-show discussions with cast: 7:30pm Wednesday, October 30, 2024

WHERE: Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View, CA 94041



TICKETS: Subscriptions are currently available for the 2024-25 Season. Single tickets ($34-$115) will be available in the coming months. Pricing subject to change.

Photo credit: Kevin Berne



