Pratibimba Announces Three-Day Immersive Art Retreat

The three day long retreat (March 18-20, 2022) at River Islands near the scenic San Joaquin Delta in Northern California will combine Art, Yoga, Drawing, Holistic Healing and Sustainable Living. Come learn with the experts and recharge your spirits

River Islands, California: For almost all of us, the past two years have been unlike any other in our living memories. As the pandemic took away many loved ones along with the joys of communal bonding and social interactions, isolation and absence became a stark reality.

So, with pandemic giving us ebbing signs, it's time for us to count our blessings and embrace with open arms the opportunities for human connections and social bonding.

Keeping the spirit of communal experiences and its positive impact on human psyche, Bay Area based artists Sujata Tibrewala and Sabrina Davidson are organizing a weekend art retreat that can serve as a therapy for frayed nerves.

Pratibimba's 3-Day Immersive Art Retreat, will be held at a stunning private villa set against the backdrop of the tranquil San Joaquin River Delta. The program will bring together like-minded individuals with a bent towards creativity and exploration. The itinerary spread over three days will include hands on expert classes and workshops on yoga and meditation along with an introduction to some of the most stunning and ancient forms of art originating in India and Asian sub-continent such as Warli Art, Kalamkari, Mughal Miniature Art and the therapeutic Mandalas. Workshop by visiting artists would also include sculpture and drawing intensives.

Mornings will begin with a holistic yoga and wellness session, the days are structured to include engaging art intensives. The retreat residents are in for a feast-y surprise as nutrient dense vegan meals await them.

The River Islands and Delta offer formidable views and evening walks by nature add to the placid appeal of the retreat.

Nature lovers, art enthusiasts and people who love exploring holistic wellness with creative mediums would love to be a part of the retreat and take back with them memories that will last a lifetime.

If you are looking for a place to meet other creative minds or are looking for a family bonding time away from the archetypal big city vacations then this can be an ideal spot for you.

For details on participation fee, accommodation, bookings and Covid safety measure please go through the link. https://www.wetravel.com/trips/pratibimba-s-3-day-immersive-yoga-art-retreat-2022-sabrina-davidson-lathrop-51617982