Playwrights Marcus Gardley, Lauren Yee & Kristiana Rae ColÃ³n Honored At Playwrights Foundation Event

The Playwrights Foundation hosts Cocktails with a Playwright, a June 8 benefit from 5 - 7PM a an intimate and interactive event featuring award winning playwrights at the San Francisco Center for the Book. Celebrating new plays and engaging celebrated playwrights, the event will honor alumni playwrights Marcus Gardley, 2019 Obie Award Winner, Kristiana Rae Colón, Lauren Yee, and the inspirational leadership of outgoing Artistic Director Amy Mueller, who will be passing the torch at the end of the season after nineteen transformational years that have placed Playwrights Foundation and its playwrights squarely on the national scene.

Playwrights Joining in the evening will be Terence Anthony, Jon Bernson, Erin Bregman, Eugenie Chan, Chris Chen, Anthony Clarvoe, Megan Cohen, Kristiana Rae Colón (honoree), Bennett Fisher, Marcus Gardley (honoree), Elizabeth Gjelten, Garret Jon Groenveld, E. Hunter Spreen, Aaron Loeb, Nick Mwaluko, Peter Nachtrieb, Betty Shamieh, Jonathan Spector, Michael Sullivan, Noelle Viñas, Dan Wolf, and Lauren Yee (honoree). (partial list)

The San Francisco Center for the Book's letter presses will be fired up to print these powerful and inspiring one-of-a-kind quotes from alumni playwrights for this intimate celebration of 42 years of fierce, original plays.The evening mixes Playwrights Foundation's award winning resident and alumni playwrights (partial list included), SFCB artists, friends and staff. The event offers custom crafted cocktails, short scenes from PF's award winning alumni, and an opportunity to help co-create a bridge to the future of new plays as Artistic Director completes two decades of launching the careers of hundreds of playwrights, expanding PF's national role in new-play development.

For tickets beginning at $100 and to register for Cocktails with a Playwright on Saturday, June 8th 5 - 7PM go to --https://playwrightsfoundation.org/cocktails-with-a-playwright/





