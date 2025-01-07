PlayGround to Present SHAKESPEARE SEQUELS With Marin Shakespeare And SF Shakes

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In the spirit of past PlayGround topics such as "Shakespeare's Prequels" and last year's "Shakespeare Multiverse, " PlayGround writers are set to take on a new sector of the Bard's not-previously-explored canon: THE SHAKESPEARE SEQUELS. What happens after that joyous wedding at the end of every Comedy? Who cleans up the bloodbath at the end of each Tragedy? And might we see some alternative Histories, post-Act V? Join them for the next Monday Night PlayGround and find out! Don't miss their next Monday Night PlayGround on Monday, January 27 at 7pm PT, in-person at David Brower Center (Berkeley) and simulcast. These plays will be produced in association and with creative partnership from Marin Shakespeare Company and San Francisco Shakespeare Festival.

"We're pleased to announce our local Shakespeare company partners, bringing their decades of expertise in producing the Bard to our special round of Monday Night PlayGround: Shakespeare Sequels," said Jim Klienmann, PlayGround Co-Founder Artistic Director. "As we have with past Shakespeare themed events, these partnerships will make our celebration of new work inspired by the classics even more special."

The plays and playwrights include:

The Case of the Missing Messenger by Madeleine Butler

I Love Hero by Laura Domingo

Othello: Lies and Consequences by Carl Andrew Johnson

The Shrewing of the Tame by Greg Lam

Coriolanus 2: End Game by Kimberly Ridgeway

One Gentle Man by Stan Stone

PlayGround's sister companies, PlayGround LA, PlayGround NY, and PlayGround CH will present their own interpretations of the theme throughout the month. As part of PlayGround's commitment to radical accessibility, Monday Night PlayGround is admission-free (donations gratefully accepted) for online reservations and day-of admission in-person. Advance in-person reservations do requite an admission free of $10. For the complete schedule or to reserve tickets, visit https://playground-sf.org/monday.

The 30th anniversary season of PlayGround's celebrated Monday Night PlayGround staged reading series on third Mondays, Oct-Mar, will be held in-person at Potrero Stage and the David Brower Center and depending on the week (check the Monday Nigh calendar for details) and live simulcast through March 17, 2025. Each month, PlayGround announces a topic and writers have just four-and-a-half days to generate their original ten-page script. Recent topics have included: "The Legacy of the Land We Inhabit," "Origin Story," "What the World Needs Now...", and "Give and Take." The top six scripts are matched with directors and a cast of leading local professionals and rehearsed for just ninety minutes on the day of the performance. Following a brief technical rehearsal to add sound and other design elements, the six short plays are performed as script-in-hand staged readings for an in-person and live-stream viewing audience on third Mondays, October through March.

Audience members can also experience the thrill of being a producer through the monthly People's Choice Awards, helping to determine which plays and playwrights go on for consideration in PlayGround's annual short play showcase, Best of PlayGround. Advance reservations are required. Admission is free but donations are gratefully accepted. Masks are strongly recommended for in-person performance and attendees should be symptom-free and have no recent exposure to individuals with COVID. *November Monday Night Playground will be held in-person at Potrero Stage and live simulcast.

