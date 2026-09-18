Photos: LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Extends at Berkeley Playhouse
Three additional performances have been added to the run at the historic Julia Morgan Theater.
Berkeley Playhouse has extended its run of Legally Blonde The Musical at the historic Julia Morgan Theater in Berkeley. Check out newly released production photos.
Legally Blonde The Musical follows Elle Woods as she heads to Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend, only to discover her own talents, confidence and ambitions along the way.
Originally scheduled to close October 11, the production will now continue through Sunday, October 18, with three additional performances added to the schedule. The newly added performances are Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, October 17 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, October 18 at 2 p.m.
Legally Blonde The Musical now runs September 11 through October 18, 2026 at the Julia Morgan Theater, located at 2640 College Avenue in Berkeley.
Tickets range from $22.95 to $49.95, including $22.95 Value Seating for patrons who otherwise could not attend. Tickets and additional information are available from Berkeley Playhouse.
Photo Credit: Berkeley Playhouse
LEGALLY BLONDE At Berkeley Playhouse
LEGALLY BLONDE At Berkeley Playhouse
LEGALLY BLONDE At Berkeley Playhouse
LEGALLY BLONDE At Berkeley Playhouse
LEGALLY BLONDE At Berkeley Playhouse
LEGALLY BLONDE At Berkeley Playhouse
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