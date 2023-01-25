Photos: First Look at Lynn Nottage's CLYDE'S at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
In this feel-good comic drama, the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff at a truck-stop sandwich shop attempt to rebuild their lives.
Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage's Tony Award-nominated play, Clyde's, is performing at Berkeley Repertory Theatre through February 26, 2023.
Get a first look at photos below!
In this feel-good comic drama, the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff at a truck-stop sandwich shop attempt to rebuild their lives. While their tough-as-nails boss - who slings sizzling insults fast and processed food even faster - tries to thwart their dreams, each staff member is encouraged by the mysterious chef to indulge in imagining, then creating, their perfect sandwich. A buoyant play full of witty dialogue, Clyde's is a transcendent story about people rising above their past mistakes and reconnecting with the world. Clyde's is a co-production with Huntington Theatre Company.
Photo credit: Kevin Berne and Muriel Steinke
Harold Surratt and April Nixon
Wesley Guimarães
Louis Reyes McWilliams and Cyndii Johnson
Wesley Guimarães and April Nixon
Cyndii Johnson and Wesley Guimarães
Louis Reyes McWilliams and April Nixon
Harold Surratt and Cyndii Johnson
Louis Reyes McWilliams and April Nixon
Louis Reyes McWilliams, Harold Surratt, and April Nixon