Photos: First Look at Lynn Nottage's CLYDE'S at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage's Tony Award-nominated play, Clyde's, is performing at Berkeley Repertory Theatre through February 26, 2023.

In this feel-good comic drama, the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff at a truck-stop sandwich shop attempt to rebuild their lives. While their tough-as-nails boss - who slings sizzling insults fast and processed food even faster - tries to thwart their dreams, each staff member is encouraged by the mysterious chef to indulge in imagining, then creating, their perfect sandwich. A buoyant play full of witty dialogue, Clyde's is a transcendent story about people rising above their past mistakes and reconnecting with the world. Clyde's is a co-production with Huntington Theatre Company.