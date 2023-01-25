Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Lynn Nottage's CLYDE'S at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

In this feel-good comic drama, the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff at a truck-stop sandwich shop attempt to rebuild their lives.

Jan. 25, 2023  

Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage's Tony Award-nominated play, Clyde's, is performing at Berkeley Repertory Theatre through February 26, 2023.

Get a first look at photos below!

In this feel-good comic drama, the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff at a truck-stop sandwich shop attempt to rebuild their lives. While their tough-as-nails boss - who slings sizzling insults fast and processed food even faster - tries to thwart their dreams, each staff member is encouraged by the mysterious chef to indulge in imagining, then creating, their perfect sandwich. A buoyant play full of witty dialogue, Clyde's is a transcendent story about people rising above their past mistakes and reconnecting with the world. Clyde's is a co-production with Huntington Theatre Company.




ART WITH ELDERS Exhibition Opens at SF City Hall in February Photo
ART WITH ELDERS Exhibition Opens at SF City Hall in February
The San Francisco Arts Commission (SFAC) Art in City Hall program, in partnership with Art With Elders (AWE), are proud to present The Power of Creativity and Community, an exhibition that showcases over 90 original paintings and drawings made by seniors participating in the Art With Elders program from forty programming sites and community partners located throughout San Francisco and the Bay Area.
PianoFight Closes San Francisco and Oakland Locations March 18 Photo
PianoFight Closes San Francisco and Oakland Locations March 18
What began in 2007 with an unproduced play by a few young artists with no other option but to make it themselves, and grew from a two man producing team into a prolific New Works by New Artists production house, and evolved into a Bay Area institution with venues in two cities, housing 4 stages, rehearsal studios, a restaurant, bar, office space and an art gallery, local company PianoFight will cease operations at 144 Taylor Street in San Francisco and 1540 Broadway in Oakland on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Photos: First Look At CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND At Berkeley Repertory Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look At CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND At Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Berkeley Repertory Theatre presents Lauren Yee's Cambodian Rock Band, a Signature Theatre production, performing at Berkeley Rep's Roda Theatre (2015 Addison St., Berkeley) beginning Saturday, February 25 and continuing through Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojos Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At Photo
Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala
On Thursday, San Francisco Ballet celebrated the opening of the trailblazing company’s 90th Repertory Season and Artistic Director Tamara Rojo’s arrival with the 2023 Opening Night Gala. See photos from the event.

