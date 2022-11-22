Photos: First Look At The West Coast Premiere of Wise Children's WUTHERING HEIGHTS
Wuthering Heights is a National Theatre, Wise Children, Bristol Old Vic, and York Theatre Royal co-production in association with Berkeley Repertory Theatre.
See brand-new production photos from the West Coast premiere of Wise Children's Wuthering Heights, now playing at Berkeley Repertory Theatre through Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Rescued from the Liverpool docks as a child, Heathcliff is adopted by the Earnshaws and taken to live at Wuthering Heights. He finds a kindred spirit in Catherine Earnshaw and a fierce love ignites. When forced apart, a brutal chain of events is unleashed. Returning to Berkeley Rep with her new company, Wise Children, acclaimed director Emma Rice (The Wild Bride, Tristan & Yseult, Romantics Anonymous) unleashes her latest wildly imaginative and uniquely theatrical experience on the Bay Area.
Photo Credit: Kevin Berne.
Sam Archer and Leah Brotherhead
Jordan Laviniere, Eleanor Sutton, Katy Ellis, Stephanie Elstob, and Ricardo Castro
Jordan Laviniere, Eleanor Sutton, Katy Ellis, Tama Phethean, Stephanie Elstob, and Ricardo Castro
Leah Brotherhead and Liam Tamne
Jordan Laviniere, Eleanor Sutton, Ricardo Castro, and Stephanie Elstob
Liam Tamne, Jordan Laviniere, Stephanie Elstob and Ricardo Castro
Sam Archer and Leah Brotherhead
Eleanor Sutton, Jordan Laviniere
Leah Brotherhead, Liam Tamne, Jordan Laviniere
Leah Brotherhead, Jordan Laviniere, Katy Ellis, Sam Archer
Liam Tamne and Leah Brotherhead
Leah Brotherhead and the Cast of WUTHERING HEIGHTS
Liam Tamne and the Cast of WUTHERING HEIGHTS