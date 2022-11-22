Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: First Look At The West Coast Premiere of Wise Children's WUTHERING HEIGHTS

Wuthering Heights is a National Theatre, Wise Children, Bristol Old Vic, and York Theatre Royal co-production in association with Berkeley Repertory Theatre. 

Nov. 22, 2022  

See brand-new production photos from the West Coast premiere of Wise Children's Wuthering Heights, now playing at Berkeley Repertory Theatre through Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Rescued from the Liverpool docks as a child, Heathcliff is adopted by the Earnshaws and taken to live at Wuthering Heights. He finds a kindred spirit in Catherine Earnshaw and a fierce love ignites. When forced apart, a brutal chain of events is unleashed. Returning to Berkeley Rep with her new company, Wise Children, acclaimed director Emma Rice (The Wild Bride, Tristan & Yseult, Romantics Anonymous) unleashes her latest wildly imaginative and uniquely theatrical experience on the Bay Area.

Wuthering Heights is a National Theatre, Wise Children, Bristol Old Vic, and York Theatre Royal co-production in association with Berkeley Repertory Theatre.

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne.

Sam Archer and Leah Brotherhead

Jordan Laviniere, Eleanor Sutton, Katy Ellis, Stephanie Elstob, and Ricardo Castro

Jordan Laviniere, Eleanor Sutton, Katy Ellis, Tama Phethean, Stephanie Elstob, and Ricardo Castro

Jordan Laviniere

Leah Brotherhead and Liam Tamne

Jordan Laviniere, Eleanor Sutton, Ricardo Castro, and Stephanie Elstob

Liam Tamne, Jordan Laviniere, Stephanie Elstob and Ricardo Castro

Sam Archer and Leah Brotherhead

Eleanor Sutton, Jordan Laviniere

Leah Brotherhead, Liam Tamne, Jordan Laviniere

Leah Brotherhead

Leah Brotherhead, Jordan Laviniere, Katy Ellis, Sam Archer

Liam Tamne and Leah Brotherhead

Leah Brotherhead and the Cast of WUTHERING HEIGHTS

Liam Tamne and the Cast of WUTHERING HEIGHTS




