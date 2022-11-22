Photos: First Look At The West Coast Premiere of Wise Children's WUTHERING HEIGHTS

See brand-new production photos from the West Coast premiere of Wise Children's Wuthering Heights, now playing at Berkeley Repertory Theatre through Sunday, January 1, 2023.



Rescued from the Liverpool docks as a child, Heathcliff is adopted by the Earnshaws and taken to live at Wuthering Heights. He finds a kindred spirit in Catherine Earnshaw and a fierce love ignites. When forced apart, a brutal chain of events is unleashed. Returning to Berkeley Rep with her new company, Wise Children, acclaimed director Emma Rice (The Wild Bride, Tristan & Yseult, Romantics Anonymous) unleashes her latest wildly imaginative and uniquely theatrical experience on the Bay Area.

Wuthering Heights is a National Theatre, Wise Children, Bristol Old Vic, and York Theatre Royal co-production in association with Berkeley Repertory Theatre.