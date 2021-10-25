Photos: Beth Leavel and Taylor Iman Jones Perform at BROADWAY AND VINE

Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone, Bandstand, Elf, Mamma Mia!, Baby It's You, 42nd Street) and Taylor Iman Jones (Hamilton, Head Over Heels, Groundhog Day) presented back to back vineyard concerts in Napa, California as part of the Broadway and Vine, concert series. Produced by Tony Award nominee, Jacob Langfelder (Sea Wall/A Life), the monthly concerts intersect the best of Broadway with the best of Wine Country.

Members from the touring cast of Jesus Christ Superstar, currently performing in San Francisco, were at the week's events which paired performers with some of the area's top winemakers from Antica, Arietta, Calmére, Olabisi, Peju, Rombauer, and Trinchero Family Vineyards. In addition to bringing Broadway to Napa's backyard, the all-star culinary, wine and performance experience provides mentoring, masterclass, and performance opportunities for Bay Area youth.

More information can be found at: http://www.broadwayandvine.org