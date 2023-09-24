Peninsula Lively Arts to Present GHOST DANCES Premiere & HIP-HOP HALLOWEEN

Peninsula Lively Arts has announced multiple upcoming productions, including GHOST DANCES, HIP-HOP HALLOWEEN, and holiday productions CLASSICAL NUTCRACKER and HIP-HOP NUTCRACKER.

Get more information below!

GHOST DANCES: A DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS TALE OF TWO WORLDS – WORLD PREMIERE

In celebration of Day of the Dead/A Día de Los Muertos, a new collaborative dance production featuring artists from Peninsula Ballet Theatre, Ballet Folklórico Mexicano de Carlos Moreno and Calpulli Tonalehqueh (Aztec Dancers).

A love story that journeys to the world of the living and the dead filled with ancient rituals and a trail of marigolds.

Choreography and scenario by Gregory Amato and Carlos Moreno. Public invited to dress in Halloween costume.

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 28 at 7 p.m.

Fox Theatre, 2215 Broadway, Redwood City

Tickets: $60, $45 and $35. Discounts for seniors (age 65 & up) and juniors (age 18 & under) are $5-off per ticket; Group Sales of 10 or more enjoy a 10% discount.

HIP-HOP HALLOWEEN

Just in time for Halloween, a refreshed hip-hop celebration of this cherished holiday spectacle of spooky ghouls and classic monsters performing virtuosic break dancing, popping and high-voltage dancing set to original electronic music beats. An all-new 50-minute abridged version for families created by Stuck Sanders and Alee Martinez.

Pre-show Carnival Fun Zone for ticket buyers included with admission. Public invited to dress in Halloween costume.

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 12.30 p.m., 2.30 p.m. and 4.30 p.m.

Sunday, October 29 at 12.30 p.m., 2.30 p.m. and 4.30 p.m.

Peninsula Lively Arts Studio One, 1880 South Grant Street, San Mateo

Tickets: $40 general; $30 children age 9 & under

TWO HOLIDAY PRODUCTIONS: CLASSICAL NUTCRACKER and HIP-HOP NUTCRACKER DECEMBER 15 – 17; FOX THEATRE

Peninsula Ballet Theatre's Classical Nutcracker, Gregory Amato's elegant two-act Christmas ballet based on E.T.A. Hoffmann's story and set to Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's immortal music returns Dec. 15 at 7 pm & Dec. 16 at 2 pm.

Hip-Hop Nutcracker, staged by local hip-hop masters Stuck Sanders and Alee Martinez, will take to the stage with a full company of Bay Area break dancers and guest artists in this unique interpretation of “the night before Christmas …” set to Tchaikovsky's lush musical score overlaid with original industrial electronic beats, Dec. 16 at 7 pm & Dec. 17 at 2 pm.

Both Nutcracker productions will be presented at the historic Fox Theatre, 2215 Broadway, Redwood City.

Tickets available online at the link below.