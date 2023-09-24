Peninsula Lively Arts to Present GHOST DANCES Premiere & HIP-HOP HALLOWEEN

Peninsula Lively Arts has announced multiple upcoming productions for the upcoming fall season.

By: Sep. 24, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 3 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Peninsula Lively Arts to Present GHOST DANCES Premiere & HIP-HOP HALLOWEEN

Peninsula Lively Arts has announced multiple upcoming productions, including GHOST DANCES, HIP-HOP HALLOWEEN, and holiday productions CLASSICAL NUTCRACKER and HIP-HOP NUTCRACKER.

Get more information below!

GHOST DANCES: A DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS TALE OF TWO WORLDS – WORLD PREMIERE

In celebration of Day of the Dead/A Día de Los Muertos, a new collaborative dance production featuring artists from Peninsula Ballet Theatre, Ballet Folklórico Mexicano de Carlos Moreno and Calpulli Tonalehqueh (Aztec Dancers).

A love story that journeys to the world of the living and the dead filled with ancient rituals and a trail of marigolds.

Choreography and scenario by Gregory Amato and Carlos Moreno. Public invited to dress in Halloween costume.

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 28 at 7 p.m.

Fox Theatre, 2215 Broadway, Redwood City

Tickets: $60, $45 and $35. Discounts for seniors (age 65 & up) and juniors (age 18 & under) are $5-off per ticket; Group Sales of 10 or more enjoy a 10% discount.

HIP-HOP HALLOWEEN

Just in time for Halloween, a refreshed hip-hop celebration of this cherished holiday spectacle of spooky ghouls and classic monsters performing virtuosic break dancing, popping and high-voltage dancing set to original electronic music beats. An all-new 50-minute abridged version for families created by Stuck Sanders and Alee Martinez.

Pre-show Carnival Fun Zone for ticket buyers included with admission. Public invited to dress in Halloween costume.

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 12.30 p.m., 2.30 p.m. and 4.30 p.m.

Sunday, October 29 at 12.30 p.m., 2.30 p.m. and 4.30 p.m.

Peninsula Lively Arts Studio One, 1880 South Grant Street, San Mateo

Tickets: $40 general; $30 children age 9 & under

TWO HOLIDAY PRODUCTIONS: CLASSICAL NUTCRACKER and HIP-HOP NUTCRACKER DECEMBER 15 – 17; FOX THEATRE

Peninsula Ballet Theatre's Classical Nutcracker, Gregory Amato's elegant two-act Christmas ballet based on E.T.A. Hoffmann's story and set to Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's immortal music returns Dec. 15 at 7 pm & Dec. 16 at 2 pm.

Hip-Hop Nutcracker, staged by local hip-hop masters Stuck Sanders and Alee Martinez, will take to the stage with a full company of Bay Area break dancers and guest artists in this unique interpretation of “the night before Christmas …” set to Tchaikovsky's lush musical score overlaid with original industrial electronic beats, Dec. 16 at 7 pm & Dec. 17 at 2 pm.

Both Nutcracker productions will be presented at the historic Fox Theatre, 2215 Broadway, Redwood City.

Tickets available online at the link below.




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Craig Shoemaker to Perform Live at Cinelounge Tiburon This Month Photo
Craig Shoemaker to Perform Live at Cinelounge Tiburon This Month

Comedy star Craig Shoemaker will perform live at Cinelounge Tiburon on September 30. Get ticket and event information here!

2
PlayGround to Kick Off 30th Season With MONDAY NIGHT PLAYGROUND “ORIGIN STORY” Photo
PlayGround to Kick Off 30th Season With MONDAY NIGHT PLAYGROUND “ORIGIN STORY” in October

PlayGround blasts into its 30th season of innovative new plays by taking you back to before the beginning! Join us for a new round of Monday Night PlayGround, featuring original short plays all inspired by the prompt 'Origin Story', Monday, October 16.

3
San Francisco Gay Mens Chorus Reveals Lineup For Season 46 Photo
San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Reveals Lineup For Season 46

Chief Executive Officer Chris Verdugo and Artistic Director Jacob Stensberg announced the three-concert lineup that makes up San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus’ (SFGMC) Season 46. Learn more about the lineup and how to get tickets here!

4
Interview: Jessica Dickey of SISTERING: THE ART OF HOLDING CLOSE AND LETTING GO Explores t Photo
Interview: Jessica Dickey of SISTERING: THE ART OF HOLDING CLOSE AND LETTING GO Explores the Joys and Sorrows of a Sibling Bond That Sustains Her Life in the Theater

Broadway World talks to playwright & actor Jessica Dickey about her captivating new book 'Sistering' written with her sister Danielle Neff, a United Church of Christ pastor, about maintaining their unusually close bond while following very different paths in life.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection Video
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer Video
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical
Victoria Theatre (9/08-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Crowns
Lesher Center for the Arts - Margaret Lesher Theatre (9/09-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Santastic!
Guggenheim Entertainment at 3Below (12/09-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Noises Off
Pear Theatre (9/08-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
The Canyon - Montclair (10/20-10/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dance Series 1
Cowell Theater (9/29-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Men on Boats
Valley Players (10/13-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nollywood Dreams
San Francisco Playhouse (9/28-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Benise - FIESTA!
Palace of Fine Arts Theatre (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Velveteen Rabbit
﻿﻿Blue Shield of California Theater at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts (12/02-12/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You