POTTED POTTER: THE UNAUTHORIZED HARRY EXPERIENCE to Return to San Francisco

Starvox Touring and Potted Productions have announced that after several successful North American tours and over 1,000 performances at Horseshoe Las Vegas, London's West End hit Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience – A Parody by Dan and Jeff is returning to San Francisco for a limited engagement! Created by two-time Olivier Award–nominated BBC Television actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner and seen by over 1,000,000 Potter fans around the world, the show will cast a spell over San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts Theatre (3301 Lyon St.) from December 18, 2023 – January 7, 2024. Press night will be held on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. Tickets (starting at $39.99) are on sale now and can be purchased at the link below.



Selling out to sell out crowds around the world, Potted Potter will have you flying off your seat (or broomstick) with laughter. The perfect show for muggles, witches and wizards of all ages, this production of the boy-who-lived's story combines all seven books into 70 hilarious minutes. The cleverly curated show includes all of your favorite characters, perfect Potter props and even a live Quidditch match! Potted Potter last played sold out performances at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts Theatre in 2015.



Starvox Touring and Potted Productions first introduced the fabulously funny show to North American audiences in Toronto in 2012, where it received rave reviews. Over the past several years the show has completed multiple tours, delighting crowds with its clever wit. Potted Potter has left audiences feeling positively nostalgic and has sold out theatres across the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Dubai, and Canada. Whether you're team Gryffindor or don't know the difference between a Death Eater and Dumbledore, this show is a seriously good time.

Potted Productions (Producer) The company was founded in 2006 by James Seabright to produce the work of Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner. Since then, it has produced Potted Potter in the UK, Australasia and North America, including two West End and two off-Broadway seasons. It has also commissioned and produced the new shows Potted Pirates (Edinburgh, UK tours), Potted Panto (Edinburgh, Vaudeville, London, and UK tour; Olivier Award Nomination for Best Entertainment 2011) and Potted Sherlock.



Seabright Productions The company is led by James Seabright, an Olivier Award winning commercial theatrical producer and general manager based in London. Current productions include the musical revue I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical by Alexander S. Bermange (Gilded Balloon/Wilton's), the world tour and Las Vegas residency of Potted Potter by Dan and Jeff, UK tours of Black Is The Color Of My Voice by Apphia Campbell, the immersive Trainspotting Live, Clownfish's Attenborough and his Animals, Buffy Revamped by Brendan Murphy, the debut world tour of Yippee Ki Yay by Richard Marsh and acclaimed new musical The Sorcerer's Apprentice by Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost, which premiered as a digital show in 2021 and can now be seen globally via BroadwayHD. Previous London productions include Adam Kay's This Is Going To Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Junior Doctor (Garrick, Apollo, Vaudeville, Palace, Duchess, Lyric and Hammersmith Apollo), Showstopper! The Improvised Musical (Ambassadors, Apollo, Criterion and Lyric), Loot by Joe Orton (Park and Watermill), The Boys in The Band by Mart Crowley (Park and Vaudeville), Our Boys by Jonathan Lewis (Duchess), The Lion by Benjamin Scheuer (St James), Eric and Little Ern (Vaudeville), and several seasons of Potted Panto and Potted Sherlock with Dan and Jeff. James chairs the boards of the League of Independent Producers and the King's Head Theatre and is an associate artist of Wilton's Music Hall. His first book, So You Want to Be a Theatre Producer, is published by Nick Hern Books. www.seabright.org



Starvox Entertainment Starvox Touring, founded in 2005 by Corey Ross, has ranked on Profit Magazine's list of Canada's top growth companies for four years running—the only live Entertainment Company ever to be on the list. Starvox produces unique live theatre properties, including: the hugely successful Wow Variety Spectacular, currently in residence at Caesars Entertainment's Rio Casino, the record-breaking Evil Dead: The Musical, successful touring West-End hit Harry Potter parody Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience, Trey Parker's Cannibal! The Musical, and many others. Starvox founder Corey Ross is a co-producer on the globally acclaimed The Art of Banksy, the world renowned Immersive Van Gogh, and Immersive Disney Animation. Starvox Touring's innovative approach to audience engagement takes live entertainment to a whole new level. https://new.starvoxent.com/

Photo Credit: Dahlia Katz