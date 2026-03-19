PICTURES FROM HOME To Receive West Coast Premiere At Marin Theatre

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Marin Theatre will present the West Coast premiere of PICTURES FROM HOME by Sharr White, based on Larry Sultan’s photo memoir. Directed by Jonathan Moscone, performances will run May 7 through May 31, 2026, with an opening night set for May 12 in Mill Valley.

The play adapts Sultan’s exploration of his family, following the photographer as he documents and interviews his parents over a decade, examining memory, identity, and generational relationships. Moving between Marin County and the San Fernando Valley, the work traces Sultan’s attempt to understand his parents and himself through photography and conversation.

The production will feature Victor Talmadge as Irving Sultan, Daniel Cantor as Larry Sultan, and Susan Koozin as Jean Sultan. Talmadge makes his Marin Theatre debut, while Cantor returns to the company after appearing in Waste. Koozin previously performed the role of Jean Sultan at Alley Theatre.

PICTURES FROM HOME premiered on Broadway at Studio 54, starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein, and Zoë Wanamaker.

The creative team includes scenic design by Kate Noll, costume design by Meg Neville, lighting design by Russell Champa, sound design by Cliff Caruthers, projections design by Joan Osato, and props design by Jenna Forder. Marie Ramirez Downing serves as voice and dialect coach, with Elisa Guthertz as stage manager and Morgan Bright as assistant stage manager.

Moscone, a former artistic director of California Shakespeare Theater, directs the production. Playwright Sharr White’s previous works include The Other Place and The Snow Geese, as well as television projects including “The Affair” and “Halston.”

Performances will take place at Marin Theatre, 397 Miller Avenue in Mill Valley. Tickets range from $38 to $94 and are available at MarinTheatre.org or by calling 415-388-5208.