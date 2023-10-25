PIAF! THE SHOW at Herbst Theatre

With more than 600 performances in over 50 countries, and a million tickets sold, Piaf! The Show is the biggest french success in the world since 2015!

Conceived and directed by Gil Marsalla, Piaf! The Show is unanimously considered by Edith Piaf's close friends, such as Ginou Richer, Edith Piaf's private secretary, Germaine Ricord, her friend, and above all Charles Dumont and Charles Aznavour, as: "...the most beautiful tribute ever produced on Edith Piaf's career...".

In 2017, the ultimate consecration, Piaf! Le Spectacle was sold out at Carnegie Hall in New York and at the Olympia in Paris with the exceptional participation of Mr. Charles Dumont. In two parts of 45 minutes, Piaf! The Show tells the story of the career of the singer Edith Piaf through her unforgettable songs in an original scenography and projections of unpublished images of Edith Piaf never published before.

Recommended For You