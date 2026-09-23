Orville Peck to Make SF Symphony Debut in HOLIDAY GAIETY
The evening will feature drag performer Creatine Price, burlesque artist Frankie Fictitious, and the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus.
Country music artist Orville Peck will make his San Francisco Symphony debut on December 17, headlining Holiday Gaiety, the Symphony’s annual irreverent holiday variety show. Co-emceed by conductor Edwin Outwater and San Francisco drag icon Peaches Christ, the evening brings together orchestral music, festive holiday favorites, drag, burlesque, and comedy.
Peck released his fourth studio album, Mule, on September 18. His most intimate, raw, and ambitious work yet, the album is a candid, chronological account of addiction, sobriety, and a life rebuilt. Featuring “Too Little, Too Late” and “Prologue (Eulogy of a Man Turned Mule),” with Emmylou Harris, Noah Cyrus, and Allison Russell, the album finds Peck turning his gaze inward and confronting the divide between the larger-than-life persona of Orville Peck and the man behind the mask.
The release of Mule comes during another landmark year for Peck, including his Grand Ole Opry debut and first headlining performance at the Hollywood Bowl. Following his Broadway debut last year with a five-month, 128-show run in Cabaret, Peck will next appear as the masked Spanish fighter Vega in the highly anticipated live-action film Street Fighter, which comes out on October 16.
Holiday Gaiety marks Peck’s return to San Francisco following two intimate performances at the iconic Castro Theatre on September 12 and 13.
Joining Peck, Outwater, and Peaches Christ are burlesque performer Frankie Fictitious, drag entertainer and operatic tenor Creatine Price (Drag Race France and France’s Got Talent), drag performer and vocalist Katya Smirnoff-Skyy, Sister Roma from The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, and the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus.
Now in its ninth year, Holiday Gaiety has been co-emceed by Outwater and Peaches Christ since its inception. Past guests have included drag performers Bob the Drag Queen, Sapphira Cristál, Adore Delano, Bianca del Rio, Monét X Change, and Thorgy Thor; actors and vocalists Cheyenne Jackson, Jane Lynch, Dylan Mulvaney, and Alex Newell; and vocalist and aerialist Nikola Printz, among others.
Please be advised this show may contain adult content and explicit language.
Tickets for concerts at Davies Symphony Hall can be purchased via sfsymphony.org or by calling the San Francisco Symphony Box Office at 415.864.6000.
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