Opera San José Will Present LA TRAVIATA as Season Finale

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Opera San José will close its 2025-26 season devoted to exploring the question of “What is love?” with the quintessential operatic story of all-encompassing passion and profound loss.

Offering one of opera's most enduring love stories, Verdi's La Traviata follows the glamorous courtesan Violetta as she falls deeply in love with Alfredo—for whom she sacrifices all. This newly envisioned production by director Tara Branham heightens the opera's social critique, emphasizing the transactional nature of the world Violetta inhabits, where elegant women are bartered as commodities. Set in the fashionable salons of Paris' demimonde, this production delves into the heart of glittering 1888 French society and an unacceptable affair that costs the heroine everything. Filled with iconic melodies, breathtaking duets, and high-stakes drama, La Traviata has enthralled audiences with its emotional depth and stunning music since its premiere 173 years ago.

Former Artist-in-Residence Johannes Löhner makes his OSJ principal conducting debut, while OSJ's Inaugural Artist-in-Residence Director Tara Branham helms this production, that will include the sweeping grandeur of the era, with added elements such as Kathak-inspired South Asian choreography in Flora's lavish Act II party. La Traviata will be performed in Italian with English and Spanish supertitles, April 19 – May 3, 2026 (performance dates/times below) at the California Theatre, 345 South First Street, San José.

Said Opera San José General Director & CEO Shawna Lucey, “Verdi's thrilling masterpiece invites us into Violetta's world—one of intoxicating love, profound courage, and devastating sacrifice. It is deeply intimate yet fills the theater with huge emotion and unforgettable music.” Lucey added, “Bringing La Traviata to life at the elegant California Theatre allows us to end this season on a high note of both grandeur and romanticism. We look forward to welcoming audiences for a closing production that is as emotionally shattering as it is magnificent.”

La Traviata will star soprano Mikaya Sager, who captivated audiences as Nedda in OSJ's Pagliacci, as the glamorous, witty, and fiercely independent courtesan Violetta. She will be joined by former OSJ Artist-in-Residence tenor WooYoung Yoon as Alfredo, her young lover, following his acclaimed 2024 performances as Rodolfo in La Bohème and Tamino in The Magic Flute with OSJ. Baritone Kidon Choi, who impressed audiences as Alfio and Tonio in OSJ's Cavalleria Rusticana and Pagliacci, will take on the role of Alfredo's dignified and traditional father, Germont. OSJ Artist-in-Residence mezzo-soprano Joanne Evans will portray Violetta's friend and fellow courtesan Flora, while OSJ Artist-in-Residence soprano Nicole Koh will play Annina, Violetta's devoted maid and confidante. Tenor Benjamin Ruiz will appear as the lively young nobleman Gastone (and Alfredo on March 3), and baritone Robert Balonek will portray Baron Douphol, the wealthy and possessive suitor who vies for Violetta's attention. The calm and compassionate Doctor Grenvil will be played by baritone Joseph Calzada. Rounding out the cast, baritone Michael Jesse Kuo will take on the role of Marquis d'Obigny, a member of Violetta's Parisian social circle, and tenor Nicolas Vasquez-Gerst will appear as Violetta's attendant Giuseppe (and Gastone on March 3).

The chorus ensemble is comprised of Chris Abadia, Rachel Beninghof, Aro Cherry, Ethan Chu, Gabe Frank, Nicolas Vasquez-Gerst, Danielle Imai, Hana Jung, Brennah Kemmerly, Anicia Madali, Victoria McDowell, Pravesh Mehra, Eric Mellum, Nicholas Molle, Fallon Nunes, Joshua Porter, and Luis Tuyub. The dancers and supernumeraries include Suhani Arora, Antara Bhardwaj, Jim Ballard, Alaniz Barnill, Tracy Fuller, LaiyJoshi, Kaya Kaya, and Larry Kern.

The creative team for La Traviata includes Tara Branham (Director), Johannes Löhner (Conductor), Noah Lindquist (Assistant Conductor & Chorus Master), Mark Anthony Vallejo (Assistant Director), Eric Flatmo (original Set Designer), Mitchell Ost (Lighting Designer), ChrisTina Martin (Hair and Makeup), Betty Poindexter (original Costume Designer) Antara Bhardwaj (Choreographer) and Dave Maier (Fight Choreographer).

La Traviata, composed by Giuseppe Verdi, with libretto by Francesco Maria Piave based on Alexandre Dumas fils' novel La Dame aux Camélias, premiered on March 6, 1853, at Venice's Teatro La Fenice. Initially greeted withmixed reactions due to its contemporary setting and unconventional heroine, over time it became one of Verdi's most beloved works. Filled with memorable arias, emotional duets, and dramatic tension, the opera continues to captivate audiences worldwide and remains a staple of the operatic repertoire.