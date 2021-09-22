Opera San José Returns To California Theatre With Purcell's DIDO AND AENEAS

Opera San José will make its much-anticipated return to the historic California Theatre with Purcell's baroque masterpiece, Dido and Aeneas.

Having foresworn romantic love, Dido, the Queen of Carthage, is tormented by the Trojan hero, Aeneas, who is desperate for her affections. But as their love is kindled, a powerful sorcerer plots the queen's downfall.

Through deceit, trickery, and the conjuring of a raging storm, Dido is ripped from Aeneas, culminating in one of opera's greatest tragedies. Conducted by Joseph Marcheso and directed by Elkhanah Pulitzer, with choreography by Michael Pappalardo, this celebrated work offers brilliant, soaring, richly nuanced arias and stunning emotionalism.

Announced casting includes: accomplished mezzo-soprano Nikola Printz as Dido, celebrated baritone Efraín Solís as Aeneas, lauded soprano Maya Kherani as Belinda, multi-award-winning bass-baritone Nathan Stark as The Sorcerer, and dancers from San Jose Dance Theatre.

For more information or to purchase tickets, the public can visit operasj.org or call (408) 437-4450 (open Monday through Friday, 9:00am-5:00pm).