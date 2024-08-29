Opera San José Participates In South First Friday With Sneak Peek Of Upcoming Production MAGIC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Opera San José will present lively, free entertainment for art lovers participating in the Downtown San Jose SoFA District's evening art walk, South First Friday, on September 6.

Joining this celebration of the city's arts and culture, Opera San José will open the doors of the historic California Theatre for an evening filled with music, a sneak peek of the upcoming production of Mozart's The Magic Flute, and mesmerizing magic for operagoers of all ages.

Throughout the evening, arts aficionados will experience an array of events and activities celebrating Opera San José. Beloved organist Jerry Nagano will perform favorite tunes on the California Theatre's mighty Wurlitzer organ starting at 5:30pm. At 6:00pm, Opera San José artists will perform highlights from OSJ's upcoming production of Mozart's The Magic Flute, with pianist Veronika Agranov-Dafoe. Then, at 7:00pm, local award-winning magician and mentalist David Martinez will amaze arts lovers with contemporary, engaging, and highly interactive jaw-dropping tricks and magic. The night will conclude at 7:45pm with Nagano returning to the organ for additional music.

“First Friday performances are my favorite community events that Opera San José participates in, and our first one for the upcoming season is sure to delight the young and the young at heart as we showcase our thrilling production of The Magic Flute,” said Opera San José General Director/CEO Shawna Lucey.

Opera San José will launch its 41st season this September with The Magic Flute, featuring the return of youthful composer/conductor Alma Deutscher at the podium. Deutscher, whose updated Cinderella enthralled OSJ audiences, reunites with director Brad Dalton to create a production of the fantastical opera that will appeal to operagoers of all ages. This fanciful work, Mozart's final opera, follows the fairy tale story of handsome young prince Tamino and silly bird-catcher Papageno, who set out to free the clever princess Pamina. Equipped with magical musical instruments, these two new friends face a vengeful Queen of the Night, a world of sorcerers and serpents, spirits and secrets, and more that will test their loyalty, love, and persistence.

Events will take place from 5:30pm to 8:30pm at the California Theatre, 345 South First Street, San Jose. For more information or to reserve a free seat, the public can visit operasj.org/event/the-magic-flute-first-friday.

The Magic Flute will be performed in German with English and Spanish supertitles and will be presented from September 14-29, 2024. For more information or to purchase tickets ($58–$215), the public can visit operasj.org or call 408-437-4450 (open Monday through Friday, 9:00am–5:00pm)."

