Opera Parallèle Continues 14th Anniversary Season With BIRDS & BALLS

Performances run April 5-7 at SFJAZZ, Miner Auditorium.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Opera Parallèle will continue its 14th anniversary season with the world premiere of Birds & Balls, an ingenious pairing of two witty one-act operas regarding sportsmanship, competition and gender equality: composer-librettist partners David T. Little* and Royce Vavrek’s* hilarious Vinkensport, or The Finch Opera, and the composer-librettist team of Laura Karpman* and Gail Collins* with Balls, a playful homage to the famed Billie Jean King-Bobby Riggs 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” tennis match. Presented in collaboration with SFJAZZ, Birds & Balls will be given four performances April 5-7 at SFJAZZ, Miner Auditorium.

Later in the season, Opera Parallèle will salute LGBTQ Pride Month with the West Coast debut of the nationally acclaimed (“heart wrenching”) opera, Fellow Travelers, by composer Gregory Spears* and librettist Greg Pierce*, with three performances June 21-23 at the Presidio Theatre. Based on a 2007 novel of the same name by Thomas Mallon, Fellow Travelers follows the story of two men who become clandestine lovers at the height of the politically repressive, anti-left wing McCarthy Era and the anti-homosexual “lavender scare” in 1950s Washington, D.C. Mallon’s novel was adapted for a television miniseries in a recent October 2023 release on Showtime.

Opera Parallèle’s General & Artistic Director Nicole Paiement said, “I am delighted to present our upcoming spring/summer season, a captivating journey that weaves together compelling narratives from different eras, witty explorations of competition and gender equality, and profound human connections amidst adversity. This season's focus on living creators – all of whom are multi award winning and in great demand - and premieres underscores our commitment to innovation, as we continue to bring thought-provoking and resonant stories to our audiences.”

Stage and Creative Director Brian Staufenbiel said of the April double bill, "This is one of those rare productions where even the most-wild outcomes of our imaginations will be surprised and surpassed! Birds & Balls is a mashup, a dance, a wild ride, with visitors from the past, love, rivalry and redemption: it is contemporary opera at its best!

BULLHORN COMMUNITY PROGRAMS

In preparation for Birds & Balls, Opera Parallèle today announced its popular Bullhorn Community Programs, the company’s ancillary events and opportunities for the public to delve deeper into the creation of the operas and to explore the spirit of competition inherent in both works. With today’s announcement, three public facing programs are scheduled:

  • “Creators Conversation” with GRAMMY-nominated and highly regarded composer David T. Little and GRAMMY and Emmy awarded film, television, opera composer Laura Karpman, hosted by conductor Nicole Paiement online via Zoom, Thursday, Feb. 29 at 5 p.m. PT.;
  • OP Dialogues - Music & Conversations: On the Basis of Sex - Competition, Title IX and Billie Jean King dive deeper into themes of Birds & Balls with a panel of artists & experts including a musical preview from the opera; Friday March 15 at 6 p.m., SFJAZZ Joe Henderson Lab, 201 Franklin St.; free or donation; advance registration required;
  • Open Rehearsal with the singers and members of the creative team on Saturday, March 23 at 1 p.m., at 42nd St Moon, 250 Van Ness Ave; attendance is limited.

Advance online registration for all three Bullhorn events is required: Click Here




