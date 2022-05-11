One-Man Show DEAL WITH THE DRAGON Comes to Magic Theatre

Kevin Rolston's critically acclaimed Deal with the Dragon, a three-character, one-man performance hailed as "truly bravura" (Edinburgh Guide), and "meticulously written and exquisitely performed" (Huffington Post), comes to the Magic Theatre for a limited run. Developed with and directed by M. Graham Smith, written by/starring Rolston, and produced by TigerBear Productions, the captivating comedy unfurls a cunning grown-up fairy tale laced with terror in this new production which audiences will find revised from previous Bay Area outings.

Deftly staged and artfully performed, Deal with the Dragon was selected as one of the top 20 theater shows (out of 900) to see at the 2016 Edinburgh Fringe by The List. A workshop production at A.C.T.'s Costume Shop was described by KQED Arts as "Sly, shocking, and won't let you go," a play that "theaters should [be] fighting for the right to even have a chance to produce." KQED Arts theatre critic John Wilkins named it one of six "singular and brilliant" plays of 2016, declaring "Deal with the Dragon gave me more after-the-fact pleasure than any other play this year...this show burrowed into my mind."

This free-wheeling fantasy finds an artist desperate to land a gallery show at a prestigious museum, an acolyte who will stop at nothing to protect the artist's process, and a flamboyant rival competing for the same museum slot, all portrayed by Rolston in a performance SF Weekly called "infused with razor blades that have been soaked in honey."

The show runs from July 22nd through August 14th. The show plays at 8pm from Thursdays through Saturdays and at 3pm on Sundays. The Magic Theatre is located at Fort Mason Center, 2 Marina Boulevard, Building D, San Francisco. For tickets ($20 - 70) and information, the public may visit magictheatre.org or call (415) 441-8822.