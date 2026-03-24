OUTLANDER IN CONCERT is Coming to San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

"Outlander in Concert: Echoes Through the Highlands" is launching this fall to more than 75 cities across the United States and Europe including a stop at ATG San Francisco’s Golden Gate Theatre on Friday, November 13 at 7:30 PM. The announcement comes ahead of the concert’s sold-out world premiere in Scotland on May 30 and on the heels of the final season currently airing on STARZ (US) and MGM+ (UK). The live experience features stunning cinematic visuals from all eight seasons of the global phenomenon “Outlander” presented on a large HD cinema screen, paired with the iconic Celtic score by Emmy Award–winning composer Bear McCreary. Tickets are on-sale beginning Friday, April 3 at 10 AM PT.

Executive producer & showrunner Matthew B. Roberts collaborated with McCreary to create a concert experience for fans with a specially curated set list and scenes from the show, including footage from the highly anticipated eighth and final season that premiered on STARZ (US) and MGM+ (UK) earlier this month. A live ensemble of musicians and vocalists will perform with traditional Scottish instruments including bagpipes, fiddles, and the hurdy-gurdy.

The music of “Outlander” has achieved remarkable acclaim, led by McCreary, whose work also includes “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and video game “God of War.” Across seven successful soundtracks, the franchise has generated 500 million streams in 236 territories, with its iconic theme, “Outlander - The Skye Boat Song,” surpassing 49 million plays. The “Outlander” soundtrack stands as the best-selling title in Sony Pictures Television’s entire catalog, underscoring the series’ enduring cultural impact on both screen and sound.

The score has long been central to the series’ emotional power, helping carry the soul of the story for fans worldwide. That global appeal is already clear, with concert goers set to travel from 40 countries to experience “Outlander in Concert: Echoes Through the Highlands” in Scotland. On stage, the music and visuals combine to create a cinematic live event that is both immersive and unforgettable.

The “Outlander” television series is based on Diana Gabaldon’s internationally best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide with all nine novels gracing the New York Times best-seller list. The global success of the “Outlander” TV franchise also sparked prequel “Outlander: Blood of My Blood,” which premiered last fall and is set to return for a second season. Previous seasons of “Outlander” along with “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” are available to stream on the STARZ app in the US and MGM+ in the UK.