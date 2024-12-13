New Conservatory Theatre Center Announces the World Premiere FRANCIS GREY AND THE CASE OF HIS DEAD BOYFRIEND

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Conservatory Theatre Center has announced a special engagement in the new year. Coming February 2025, Francis Grey and the Case of His Dead Boyfriend created and performed by returning NCTC artist, Nathan Tylutki, is a hilarious world premiere sleuthing adventure.

When Francis Grey's boyfriend is murdered on the eve of his birthday, he opens up a not-so-official investigation and discovers more than he bargained for in this audaciously cheeky one-man whodunnit. Joined by a host of not-so-perfect and incredibly suspicious family members, everyone is a suspect. Just how far will Francis go to crack the case in his topsy-turvy quest for truth?

Francis Grey and the Case of His Dead Boyfriend runs February 6 – 16, 2025. Tickets are $35-$40 (costs include fees) and are available at nctcsf.org, by emailing boxoffice@nctcsf.org, or by calling (415) 861-8972.

Audiences can enjoy these special events during the run of the show:

Pay-what-you-wish Preview: Thursday, February 6, 2025

Pay-what-you-wish preview tickets will go live two weeks before the first performance.

Opening Night will take place on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 8pm

Post-Show Discussions with the creator and performer Nathan Tylukti, will take place after performances on Saturday February 7th & 14th, 2025 at 8pm, & Sunday, February 8th & 15th, 2025 at 2pm

Nathan Tylutki (Creator & performer, pronouns: he/they) is an actor, writer, and producer. He has performed onstage in Los Angeles, New York, Minneapolis, and San Francisco. Nathan is a classically trained theater actor who has effortlessly been able to apply that training to TV & Film in recent years. Nathan can be seen in The Baxters (season 2) on Prime Video, In Ice Cold Blood on Oxygen Network, and Oh. What. Fun. from Amazon Studios coming Winter 2025.

The cast of Francis Grey and the Case of His Dead Boyfriend features Nathan Tylutki performing all roles.

New Conservatory Theatre Center has been San Francisco's premier LGBTQ+ and Allied performing arts institution and progressive arts education conservatory since 1981. NCTC is renowned for its diverse range of innovative, high-quality productions, touring productions and shows for young audiences; its foundational anti-bullying work with youth and educators through YouthAware; and its commitment to developing new plays to continue expanding the canon of queer and allied dramatic work.

