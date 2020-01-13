New Comedy Featuring Bill Clinton's Historic Visit To Ireland Makes U.S. Premiere

Kilnasheen Productions, in partnership with Guggenheim Entertainment and Buck Hill Productions, announces a new play penned by former San Jose Mayor Tom McEnery. The original comedy, "A Statue for Ballybunion", makes its U.S. premiere in San Jose after a successful world premiere in Dublin, Ireland.

A Statue for Ballybunion is based on the true story of a group of Ballybunion residents who hatch a cunning plan to unveil the world's first statue to the leader of the free world-then U.S. president, William Jefferson Clinton. However, well-publicized events in the Oval Office with a certain intern put his visit to "The Kingdom of Kerry" in jeopardy. As if that were not enough, something unexpected has happened to the statue. How will this affect events in Ballybunion as it awaits immortality on the world stage? As Bill Clinton himself said, "You just have to keep swinging and know it will all even out!"

"I am thrilled that A Statue for Ballybunion will have its American debut in my hometown of San Jose," said McEnery. "My play tells a tale about how a town on the edge of the wild Atlantic fights for its self-respect and very survival. As in all such stories, there is real humor in the lives of its people and an ever-present and sorrowful past."

The production will be directed by former San Jose Repertory Theatre Associate Artistic Director John McCluggage, a professional theatre artist with over 30 years of experience as a director and teaching artist. "I am very excited to present 'A Statue for Ballybunion' with Tom and the team at 3Below Theaters, as it's a unique play given the facts and authenticity of the story," said McCluggage.

In addition, Santa Clara University faculty members Jerald Enos and Derek Duarte have been announced as Set Designer and Lighting Director, respectively. "A Statue for Ballybunion" will open on St. Patrick's Day 2020 at 3Below Theaters & Lounge in downtown San Jose.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You